Spock is getting even sexier in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer makes clear that people on this show f---. Just look at Spock.

Paramount+ dropped the new trailer for the latest Trek spin-off series, and it shows Spock (played by Star Trek: Discovery's Ethan Peck) doing the nasty. We're pretty sure these lines are pulled directly from some fan-fic somewhere:

"Perhaps we should kiss."

"That seems logical."

Is this the pon farr reproductive phenomenon amongst Vulcans we've heard so much about? Whatever the character incites a lot of complex feelings. Maybe it's the ears. Maybe it's the way he nonchalantly throws out lines like, "Insufficient facts always invite danger." There's something about him that has spawned digital libraries filled with romantic fan-fiction over the years. These feelings are about to become even more complex, thanks to Strange New Worlds.

Anson Mount is also reprising his silver daddy quaffed hair as Captain Christopher Pike in the series about his years captaining the U.S.S. Enterprise. And then moments later in the footage he gets shirtless in bed.

On a less horny note, the trailer also highlights Pike's crew. That includes Rebecca Romijn as Una, No. 1; Jess Bush as Nurse Chapel; Babs Olusanmokun as Chief Medical Officer Dr. M'Benga; Bruce Horak as Hemmer, a blind Aenar who's other senses are heightened; Melissa Navia as Lieutenant Erica Ortegas, a pilot; Christina Chong as Chief of Security Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh; and Celia Rose Gooding playing the familiar character Nyota Uhura, though here she's just a Starfleet cadet who can speak 30+ languages.

Ethan Peck Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Paramount+ Ethan Peck's Spock gets sexy in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Strange New Worlds takes place before Captain Kirk piloted the Enterprise, but a young Kirk will indeed appear in the series by way of The Vampire Diaries veteran Paul Wesley.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is set to premiere on Paramount+ this May 5. The 10-episode first season will roll out on a weekly basis every Thursday.

Story continues

Watch the new trailer above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: