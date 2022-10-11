SPO Networks, Inc. (SPOI) Announces It Is Expanding Its Metal Recycling Division

Company estimates that the division could create revenues exceeding 60M annually once in operation

FARMINGTON, AR / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / SPO Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:SPOI) ("SPOI" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including an established revenue-generating waste/recycling subsidiary, medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations entity with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry utilizing a proprietary vertical market from cultivation facilities, to wholesale and retail dispensaries, today announced that it is substantially expanding its metal recycling division.

The Company stated that it has signed a letter of intent to lease a 37-acre parcel from Prestige Property Rentals LLC Pueblo CO to build an additional state-of-the-art facility in Missouri.

Tom Smith, the Company's CEO and majority shareholder said: "The new location will house a state-of-the-art shredder capable of processing over 120 net tons of ferrous material per hour. This operation will have an automated downstream sorting system to collect non-ferrous material to optimize the operation.

The facility will utilize the current operations as "feeder" yards to collect material needed to operate.

We feel that his division should create revenues exceeding 60M annually once it is in full operation. This facility should allow our scrap metal division to create an income source for SPO Networks Inc. for decades to come."

The Company is reviewing several equipment proposals and expects to make a final decision on the equipment by the end of November 22.

The Company said that the facility should be in operation late 2023.

SPO Networks, Inc.

SPO Networks, Inc. is actively exploring potential acquisitions and opportunities in diversified industries, including solid waste, scrap metal recycling and demolition with special waste remediation. Additionally, SPO maintains the belief that patients and customers have a right to high quality, economical, and clinically-validated cannabis products. Towards this, SPO aims at medical and recreational cannabis and genetic seed operations with the expectation of rapid expansion in the cannabis industry. SPO is developing its cultivation facilities for extraction operations, wholesaling of cannabis and cannabis extracts in Colorado to licensed retailers and wholesalers. Eventually, the goal is to expand to retail product manufacturing and dispensary operations in several states, allowing SPO to offer a pricing strategy that will be attractive to consumers large and small.

For more information, please go to: https://www.spoinow.com.

