Splurge/Save: Lauren Gores Ireland of Summer Fridays Shares Her Top Designer and Drugstore Beauty Buys

Lauren Gores Ireland — who began her career in broadcast journalism before becoming a lifestyle influencer and content creator — had always been into beauty and wellness, but it wasn't until five years ago that she turned that passion into a business.

Alongside fellow influencer and co-founder Marianna Hewitt, she debuted skin-care brand Summer Fridays in 2018. "I have always loved good-for-you beauty habits, so the idea for Summer Fridays came very organically, in the early months of my first pregnancy, as I was in the midst of cleaning out a lot of beauty cabinets," she tells Fashionista. "We spent two years creating the brand story, formulating the first few products and really building something we knew our community was craving: easy, efficacious, intuitive products, paired with beautiful packaging and a brand story that resonates with people's everyday lives."

The brand's debut product, the Jet Lag Mask, was an instant hit — and its success is still going strong.

"We now sell one every two minutes, and the product has remained a top face mask at Sephora for the past five years," she says. "I love thinking back on those early days of formulation, and seeing what it has become."

Ireland knows her way around a beauty aisle. She's spent years immersed in product testing, development and marketing. When it comes to her own beauty routine, simplicity is key. "I'm a creature of habit, and I don't like anything too fussy," she says. "I have always been this way. I'm drawn to a simple, effective routine that will make me glow."

That also means skin care is central: "I love a beauty routine that really allows my skin to shine. Glow-y skin care and no-makeup makeup have always made me feel most like myself."

Photo: Courtesy of Lauren Gores Ireland/Summer Fridays

Years spent as a content creator and industry executive haven't detracted from her approach to beauty shopping — if anything, they've deepened her appreciation and connection to the industry, making her a mindful consumer (but not a jaded one).

"Something about going into a Sephora and walking the aisles with my little basket really sparks joy," she says. "I love seeing the iconic products I have always loved and trying new products from an always-evolving collection of brands."

Of course, she credits TikTok and social trends with inspiring some of the brands and looks she test-drives nowadays, but she cites travel as an even bigger factor.

"I love visiting new places and purchasing products that I may not have heard about prior, or that are specific to a certain region of the world," she says. "I think travel is among the best sources of inspiration."

She's also gotten her testing process down to somewhat of a science: "We're always testing our own Summer Fridays products that are in the running to potentially become a permanent product — it's a really fun way to play with varying ingredients, textures and innovation. My vanity is like a small beauty lab most of the time," says Ireland, calling all of this testing "one of the best parts about my job."

Ahead, Ireland shares her most-used beauty products of the moment, from budget-friendly staples to luxurious splurges — outside of the Summer Fridays universe.

Skin-care tool/gadget: "The EcoTools Jade Gua Sha ($9) is so therapeutic to use."

"I also love The Skinny Confidential Ice Roller ($69), which is a morning lifesaver for decreasing puffiness."

Mascara: "Maybelline Falsies Mascara ($12) consistently makes my lashes look long and full."

"I've also used Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara ($30) for years — I love how it creates length while curling."

Highlighter: "The Burt's Bees Bronzer Stick ($13) is a go-to; I love the ease of a stick on the go, and it's great for travel."

"Dior Forever Luminizer ($50) feels and looks luxe while giving just the right amount of shine."

Eyeliner: "I use L'Oréal Flash Cat Eyeliner ($11) for a more dramatic look when I want to create a fine line."

"When I want something more diffused, I reach for Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner ($32). I love how I can make this liner appear smudgy."

Concealer: "I love Honest Fresh Flex Concealer ($20), which offers ideal overage and is an easy purchase to keep in my bag."

"I have used Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer ($32) for several years, and it's so creamy while providing the best coverage."

Makeup brush/tool: "E.l.f. Cosmetics Beauty Sponges ($14 for three) are great."

"I've been using a Beautyblender ($20) for years and always have one in my bag."

Hair mask/treatment: "I love that the Nexxus Hair Mask ($5) comes in a single-serve packet, so it's perfect for bringing with me wherever. And it makes my hair so soft."

"I also swear by the Gisou Hair Mask ($57)."

Hairstyling product: "The Tigi Hair Wax Stick ($23) is perfect for a slicked-back pony and for sealing in flyaways."

"Dae's Cactus Styling Cream ($28) is a great everyday styling product."

Body wash: "I'm all about santal scents for shower products. I love Saltair's Santal Serum Body Wash ($12)."

"On the splurgier side, I always go for Nécessaire Santal Body Wash ($25)."

Fragrance: "My 'save' fragrance is Glossier You — it's only $64, and I love that it smells different on everybody."

"For more of a splurge, I'm a loyal fan of Byredo ($200)."

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

