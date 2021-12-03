S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution
TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared monthly distributions, payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2021.
Share Class
Ticker
Amount Per Share
Class A Shares
SBN
$0.03270
Preferred Shares
SBN.PR.A
$0.04375
To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.
John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.