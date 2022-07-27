Splendour in the Grass 2022 fiasco was foreseeable and ‘just plain dangerous’, local councillors say

Kelly Burke
·6 min read

The problems that besieged Splendour in the Grass were foreseeable, avoidable and dangerous to the environment, according to local government representatives.

Some have been challenging the festival’s “unsustainable” use of the Byron shire parklands venue for more than a decade – but say their concerns have fallen on deaf ears.

Tens of thousands of festivalgoers were left bogged, stranded and out of pocket at the weekend, with Splendour in the Grass organisers blaming freak weather and ill drivers for seven-hour bus delays to and from the site; a flooded, quagmire-like venue; and a cancelled first day of programming.

Related: Splendour in the Grass 2022: bus chaos, noxious mud and public urination at an ‘unbelievably awful’ time

On Monday Splendour’s co-chief executives, Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco, apologised on social media but said they “did everything we could considering the circumstances”.

“We apologise for any inconvenience you may have experienced at our 20th Splendour,” the post said. “It certainly wasn’t our easiest show but even with the trials and tribulations we are so happy to be back … we really did try to provide the best experience possible under some extremely tricky conditions.”

They said Moshtix would be in touch with ticket holders to discuss “proportionate refunds” for concerts and other events that were cancelled on Friday, and for buses that failed to show. “We also acknowledge all the first-time festival goers and those who hadn’t experienced a rain effected [sic] event before, we understand it was a lot for you.”

‘What happened was quite foreseeable’

Ultimately, the festival blamed the weather for the chaos: “We got the information quite late about the weather conditions,” Ducrou told ABC radio’s Hack program on Triple J on Monday.

But just 60mm 80mm of rain fell at the weekend on the North Byron Parklands site – which was well and truly waterlogged months before. Local government spokespeople from Byron and Tweed shire councils told Guardian Australia the festival should have never been permitted to proceed.

“The site has been flooding since Cyclone Debbie [in 2017],” the independent Byron shire councillor Cate Coorey told Guardian Australia.

“It fills up with water pretty fast and police have said that basically the site can’t be evacuated in under eight hours – so that’s just plain dangerous when you’ve got 50,000 people on site.”

Coorey said there were also community concerns about whether human effluent could contaminate surrounding wetlands.

“But there’s no monitoring being done, we don’t know [what the environmental] damage is, unless someone goes in there and takes some coliform samples for the waterways, and that’s not happening.”

Splendour in the Grass organisers did not respond to Guardian Australia’s request for comment.

Basil Cameron, who sat on Byron shire council for 13 years until the last local government elections, said it was common knowledge the site flooded regularly.

“To say that a flood or rain had impacted the site and that was somehow unprecedented, well, I did a double take, because there are systems in place monitoring the creek, monitoring the rainfall and that should have told them that what happened last weekend was quite foreseeable.

“We all know it’s been a very, very wet year here. You know the characteristics of the site, you know, how much water is sitting just below the surface. They should have seen this a number of days beforehand … they really should have cancelled the event then instead of just soldiering on and getting into the mess that they got into.”

In a TikTok video posted by Triple J on Monday, the ABC gardening expert Costa Georgiadis, who was at the festival, explained why the earth beneath the feet of 50,000 festivalgoers was like a “wobbly creme brulée” due to the long-term effects of the La Niña climate phenomenon that has hit Australia over the past year.

“It has dropped rain on ground that was already wet … so there’s no oxygen left, and because there’s no oxygen left, the water can’t go anywhere,” he said.

‘North Byron Parklands was never an appropriate venue’

Sue Higginson, the Greens’ upper house representative for the northern rivers area, used to be a public interest lawyer. She represented the community in a successful 2009 challenge in the land and environment court to prevent Splendour relocating to the North Byron Parklands site from its existing site of Belongil – 25km farther south.

This ruling was subsequently made defunct when the parkland’s owners applied for a development application, which was granted by the New South Wales Department of Planning. Splendour relocated to the North Byron Parklands in 2013.

Since then, the site – which also hosts the NSW leg of the annual Falls festival – has been granted permission through the Independent Planning Commission to more than double the number of events it hosts, from fewer than 10 days a year in 2012 to 20 in 2019. In less than 10 years, Splendour’s cap on capacity has grown from 35,000 to 50,000 patrons a day, and the Falls festival from 25,000 to 35,000 a day.

“North Byron Parklands was never an appropriate venue for Splendour in the Grass,” Higginson told Guardian Australia.

Splendour flooded
‘The use of the parkland has become unsustainable,’ says Byron Shire councillor Cate Coorey. Photograph: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Coorey said she expected the issue of Splendour’s continued use of the parklands would come under serious review when the council next meets on 11 August. But she wasn’t full of hope: the council is only able to make recommendations to the NSW state government’s planning authorities through a regulatory working group of local councillors, SES personnel, police and other local stakeholders. These recommendations are then fed back to the private owners.

Related: ‘Be patient, kind and safe’: Splendour in the Grass revellers make most of muddy conditions

“I expect we will have to make a business case to show the use of the parkland has become unsustainable, but I think this is now doable because so many people have been negatively impacted … and there’s a public health and safety case for it as well.”

Tweed shire’s mayor, Chris Cherry, who has also sat on the regulatory working group, said she believed the weekend’s events would have had a serious negative impact on the surrounding wetlands.

“All the locals tried to tell them how fast it floods, and it doesn’t take a lot of rain to do it,” she said.

An online petition that has attracted more than 1,000 signatures since Monday is calling on Live Performance Australia to ensure Splendour organisers and all related commercial entities hold all ticket proceeds in trust and not release them until satisfactory refunds have been handed out to punters.

Man with snorkle at Splendour
Some festivalgoers made the most of it. Photograph: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images

Ducrou told the ABC financial considerations had not played a part in the decision to push ahead with the festival on Saturday and Sunday.

“We have insurance, we could have cancelled the entire event,” she said. “So it wasn’t a financial decision for us to go forward, which I think it’s really important to share with everybody.

“It was more about considering how long it had been since Splendour had happened, the fact that so many people have come into the area for it … it was a mixed bag for sure, it wasn’t what we’d hoped it would be. But there were some great moments.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Pete Rose to appear on field in Philadelphia next month

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Rose will make an appearance on the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball. Rose agreed to the lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation for MLB by lawyer John Dowd found Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team. Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend, and will be introduced on the field alongsi

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.