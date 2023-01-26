Splash Mountain closed. Now Disney fans are selling 'authentic' used water from the ride.

Get your used theme park water!

Baggies and bottles “Genuine Splash Mountain water" from Disney World for sale!

On the heels of fans enjoying one last ride aboard Splash Mountain before it closed Sunday for renovations at Walt Disney World, eBay sellers have listed small quantities allegedly collected during the attraction’s final day of operation.

Is it authentic? It's possible the water could've been taken from other sources, but multiple sellers on the e-commerce website are claiming to sell small quantities of “genuine Splash Mountain water” from the three-decade old log flume ride.

On Thursday, prices for the alleged used H2O ranged from a couple of bucks into the thousands.

Some listings included:

A reusable bottle with 10 ounces for $7.99.

A plastic bag with “Splash Mountain water” written on it in black marker with hand-drawn water droplets added for emphasis, for $25.

A Mason jar with four ounces of water for $149.95.

On Thursday, one 16.9-ounce bottle was going for $10,100. (No joke: As of Thursday, there were 39 bids.)

Another listing offered a “Great Value Sandwich Bag of Toilet Water from Restroom by Splash Mountain.”

30 years in operation

Splash Mountain opened at Florida's Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Park in 1992.

In 2020, Disney announced it would replace the ride's controversial "Song of the South" theme with "The Princess and the Frog."

While the announcement came on the heels of a Change.org petition calling for the swap, Disney noted it had already been working on the overhaul since 2019. Critics have called Disney's 1946 film "Song of the South" a glossed-over portrayal of slavery.

On Sunday, the ride's last day in operation, fans traveled in droves to Magic Kingdom in Florida for one last ride on the iconic attraction, pushing wait times as high as 220 minutes.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

