Britbox announces 'Spitting Image' to return for second series

Spitting Image has been renewed for a second series, just days after the launch of the rebooted comedy show.

The revival of the 1980s satirical puppet show was launched on Saturday October 3 on UK streaming service BritBox, and now producers have announced a second season is already in the pipeline.

Reemah Sakaan, group director of ITV SVoD and chief creative officer of BritBox, said: “The fantastic response to Spitting Image just goes to show how much the world needs public service satire. Not only can subscribers look forward to another 9 weeks of anarchy but also now another series in 2021.”

The announcement comes as executive producer Jon Thoday revealed that NBC pulled out as Spitting Image’s US broadcast partner just weeks before the launch.

Thoday, founder of production company Avalon, which makes the comedy, said there was “too much nervousness” about its satirical content among NBC executives.

The new series features puppets of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, along with celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, Ed Sheeran and former royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 17, has also been given the Spitting Image, which has led to criticism against the show for lampooning a teenager who is on the autistic spectrum and has spoken openly about her battles with mental health.

BritBox bosses have defended putting Thunberg in the show, with Sakaan saying: “It’s a very straightforward joke and is nothing to do with her as an individual.”

The original Spitting Image - which in its heyday was watched by 15 million viewers - ran from 1984 to 1996 on ITV and featured puppets of everyone from the Queen Mother to Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher.

The past 10 series of the comedy show have become available on BritBox to coincide with the launch of the reboot.