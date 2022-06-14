Spitfires force Game 7 with 5-2 win over Bulldogs in OHL championship series

WINDSOR, Ont. — The Windsor Spitfires, trying to shake off back-to-back one-goal losses and stay alive in their Ontario Hockey League championship series, did just that Monday with a 5-2 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Daniel D'Amico scored twice, while Michael Renwick, Will Cuylle and Pasquale Zito chipped in with singles as the Spitfires tied the best-of-seven series 3-3 to force a Game 7 on Wednesday in Hamilton.

Logan Morrison scored both goals for the Bulldogs, who won Friday and Sunday by 3-2 scores to take a lead in the series. Sunday's win was in overtime.

The teams were tied 1-1 after one period Monday , and Windsor took a 3-2 lead into the final frame. Hamilton outshot Windsor29-26.

The winner of Wednesday's showdown will represent the OHL in the 102nd Memorial Cup championship, which goes June 20-29 at Saint John, N.B.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022

The Canadian Press

