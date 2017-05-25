Spitfires beat Otters 4-2 to advance to Memorial Cup final

Windsor Spitfires left wing Jeremiah Addison (10) is surrounded by teammates centre Julius Nattinen (25) and defenseman Sean Day (74) after scoring against the Erie Otters during the first period of Memorial Cup round robin hockey action in Windsor, Ontario, on Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) -- Jeremiah Addison scored three goals and the Windsor Spitfires beat the Erie Otters 4-2 on Wednesday night to the reach the Memorial Cup final.

Erie (2-1) will play the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Saint John Sea Dogs (1-2) on Friday night in the semifinal, with the winner advancing to face the Spitfires (3-0) on Sunday in the title game.

Mikhail Sergachev also scored for the host Spitfires in the round-robin finale. Gabriel Vilardi assisted on all three of Addison's goals, and Michael DiPietro made 33 saves.

Before the four-team Canadian Major Junior Hockey Championship, the Spitfires went 44 days between games after being eliminated in the first round of the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Kyle Maksimovich and Taylor Raddysh scored for the OHL champion Otters.