Spitfire: an exclusive new story by Ali Smith

A plane modelled on seabirds: detail from Runway Perspective (1942) by Eric Ravilious - www.bridgemanimages.com

What does the word mean?



Here’s a day in the early 1970s, I don’t remember exactly when, but it’s a day like no other, historic. This is because a man called Chiefy and his wife, who are something to do with our mother before she was our mother, are due to visit our house. That’s our house, that one there on the end of the block of six, postwar build, middle of this long curved street on the edge of the council estate below the banks of the old canal. The canal banks are our backdrop through all the windows at the back of the house; the canal’s actually a piece of history itself, scooped through the north of Scotland for industry in the 1820s then also proving useful a few decades after that for shipping large numbers of soldiers south from the Highlands for the Crimean War.



But this is a different history I’m talking about now. There’s my mother, look, she’s smoking in the kitchen and telling me never to. All the girls smoked. We all did it. We didn’t know it was addictive. I can’t stop now. She finishes the cigarette, stubs it out, empties what’s in the ashtray into the bin in the cupboard, cleans the ashtray out with kitchen paper, dries it, shakes two Tic Tacs into her palm, puts them in her mouth.



A minute later she lights another cigarette. (I’ve made that up. I don’t know whether she did do those things waiting for the visitors, I was there, but I don’t remember. I can see her in my head doing these things, she did them all the time. So it’s likely. Then again, that day my mother was being a little less like her usual self.)



The person she calls Chiefy, and Mrs Healy, his wife, have come up from somewhere in England and they’ll be here any minute.



All I truly remember about that day, 50 years ago now – I mean way out here in the future, centuries past the original meaning of the word spitfire, whose first recorded usage seems to be in the 1650s when it meant a person given to outbursts of emotion, spiteful temper and anger, especially a woman or girl, and half a century before it’d also mean, via the 2020s online urban dictionary, a sexually explicit thing probably related to the urban dictionary meaning of spitroast, which is a meaning that would’ve made both my parents blanche and frown, my mother affronted, icy above the dinner plates, my father drawing himself up like a volcano trying not to spill, if any of us had come home one lunchtime or suppertime back then, say, and over the day’s meal told them what spitfire would one day, in one of its given versions, “mean” – all I remember is that this was the first time my mother’d seen the curiously named man and his wife since she was in the WAAF.



I’ll be nine, maybe 10, and I’ll know that the WAAF is something from back in the war, to do with aeroplanes, something for women, and that my mother was a telephonist in it. I know Chiefy is called Chiefy because he was in charge of something at the place in England where my mother was in the WAAF. There are some black and white photographs of our mother, well, of a beautiful girl who looks quite like her, in a uniform. There are photographs of a boy in a uniform too who was once our father, though thinner and sharper then.

Radio silence: a WAAF telephonist during the Second World War - www.alamy.com

Anyway I’m mesmerised by the excitement with which my mother is, yes, brimming. It’s coming off her in what feels like sheets of light, like bedsheets washed bright in a TV commercial for soap powder. This is noticeably unlike my usually very proper mother, always so careful not to enthuse much about anything, as if enthusiasm wouldn’t be acceptable behaviour for a woman as authoritative as she is. Though, true, I’ve also known her be mischievous and wayward and hilariously funny, but only ever on her terms and in her own time, rare as a sighting of a pine marten, a wildcat. But those moments of revelation of a high pure wildness in her, even a 10-year-old can sense, are the closest thing to what words like rare, invaluable, incalculably valuable, or priceless or rich or dear – all those words for value that never manage to sum up what value really is – mean. That day, the house will have been pristine, gleaming. It always was.



That day, my father and mother will have been being exceptionally welcoming. They always were, with something that strikes me now as an ethic of hospitality, something near heroic, so warm and welcoming they were, always, to whoever my brothers and sisters and I would happen over the decades to bring home, or to whoever chanced to arrive knocking on our front door, neighbours, friends, complete strangers, ragged or smart.



But the only thing I really remember about this day is my mother looking forward with an energy beyond the ordinary to these visitors who’d something to do with a time about which she almost never spoke. Almost. Once when I was a child, she told me about a boy she’d known in the war who’d wait outside a window in a building he knew she was in and whistle a bit of a tune they both liked to let her know he was there. When I asked her about it again she shook her head, like I was talking nonsense, I’d made it up, she’d never said it. More often she’d hum or sing a bit of a song that was something to do with a friend she’d had in the WAAF who’d emigrated to Australia, a place we knew about and could imagine because of the Skippy the Bush Kangaroo episodes on TV. There was an annual Christmas card too with a photo in the envelope of Maggie and her Australian family, and this, along with the song When You and I Were Young, Maggie, was pretty much all we knew, for most of my life, when it came to our mother’s war.



What we knew about our father’s war was he’d been in the Navy and that now he had regular nightmares, the mornings after which our mother made sure we all kept well out of his way, and that his medals, which had been in a box under the bed, had been lost somewhere out on the cinders the street’s garages were built on when one of my older sisters found them and took them outside to play with them way before I was born.



Do they draw up at the front gate in a taxi, the visitors? It’s unlikely; my parents would never have let that happen. It’s much more likely that my mother sent my father to pick them up in the car wherever they were, the railway station maybe, and bring them to the house. There are two photographs from the visit, one a black and white Polaroid, one a colour snap. In both, Chiefy and my mother are smoking, cigarettes symmetrical between their first and second fingers as everyone crowds round an armchair, Mrs Healy in the chair, my mother and Chiefy on either arm and my father leaning over the back of the chair.

In both pictures my father looks most unlike himself, flustered, bewildered, uneasy. I sense now this will be because it’s the only time since the war that he’s spent time with a man – and in his own house – whose rank will have meant someone who could tell my father what to do.



In both, my mother, in her best 1971 dress, looks straight into the camera. She looks unlike herself too, or perhaps very like herself. In all the other photos in the album from this time she looks speculative, looks wry, looks away. In these two pictures she looks radiantly happy.



They were there, Chiefy and his wife, and then they were gone. They never visited again, just that once. Out of, then into, the blue.



What I remember is the thrown open front door, my mother with what felt like light shining straight out of her, as two old grey people, much older than even my parents, get out of a car, open our front gate and walk up the path towards us.



The only thing I have left of any of the clothes my mother wore in her life now, three decades after her death, is a button.

The button’s off the uniform she had in the mid 1940s. At least I assume it is. For all I know people swapped their buttons when they got demobbed. I mean I’ll never know anything for sure now. Anyway it’s made of brass, it’s still shiny, a bit corroded. It has a crown embossed on its front and a bird with open wings beneath the crown, an eagle? It has a hooked beak. It’s an airborne creature.



On the back of the button in a circle round the metal loop that’ll have attached it to whatever jacket or coat, it’s got the words Buttons Ltd B’ham trade and mark and the image of a pair of crossed swords.



Not that she had an unusual death or that the house burnt down with everything she’d worn in it or anything unlikely happened round her going. No, it’s just that all of it’s gone, God knows where. She did die relatively young. She was the age I am now. (That’ll be why I think it’s still a young age to die at.)



Along with the button I also have a couple of the books she had when she was a girl at school in the north of Ireland. She was 13. She’d won a scholarship. She was clever. Her father died. She had to give up her scholarship and cross the sea, to Scotland, where there were family members sending home money and there was more chance of getting work if you were a Catholic than in the north of Ireland in the 1930s. She got a job as a bus conductress on the bus route along the Moray Firth coast road. They called her Paddy because she was Irish. The town’s bus conductresses in Inverness were still letting me and my brothers off our fares when we used the buses in the town in the 1960s and 1970s, because they’d worked with our mother, even though she only did this till she was old enough to join the WAAF, towards the end of the war.



These two schoolbooks I’ve got were the only things she’d taken with her when she left Ireland that she kept well into her later life. One is a copy of Rip Van Winkle and Other Stories by Washington Irving. One is an English Grammar primer. The pencil marks and underlinings in the English Grammar primer stop about a third of the way through the book. That’ll be where she left school. Both books have her name written carefully inside them in ink, and the name of the school, Loreto Convent. Inside the back of one of them she’s drawn an inky outline round what will have been her own left hand. On its third finger she’s added a wedding ring. She used to keep these books under her shoes at the bottom of the wardrobe in her and my father’s bedroom, all the coats and blouses and jumpers above, immaculate, like new.



A couple of years ago I dropped the English Grammar primer down some stairs. It slipped out of my hands in a pile of books I was carrying. Its cloth and card spine, which had until then been fine and sound for more than 80 years, split down its middle.



I keep the button on my desk. I check on it every so often to make sure I haven’t done something stupid and lost it.

Because both my parents are dead now, because there’s so much I’ve just no idea about when it comes to their lives, and because my older siblings tend to come up as blank and shrugging as I am when I ask them anything about our mother’s time in the WAAF, I sat down this summer with a pile of paperbacks I bought on Abe and eBay, written by women about their time in the WAAF.



A WAAF in Bomber Command. Sand in My Shoes. Tales of a Bomber Command WAAF (& her horse). More Tales of a Bomber Command WAAF (& her horse). We All Wore Blue.



See, I didn’t even know they all wore blue; all the photos I’ve ever seen are black and white. Anyway the writers of these books, memoirs written later in their lives, were middle- or upper-middle-class young English women (& her horse), and had lived nothing like my mother’s life, really, a not English childhood and one of relative poverty. But all these books have in common things in which my mother’s time and life will have been steeped.



In one of these books, a very fine writer called Pip Beck let me know that a squadron’s Flight Sergeant was typically referred to by everyone as Chiefy. She summed up what it felt like, in those years, to be young, a woman, and in bomber command, “a time in my life when everything was new and exciting; a time I could never forget. A new world opened up.”

The first sighting, after enrolling in the WAAF, of the huge aircraft parked and waiting like behemoths, like strange winged giants, in the operational bomber stations. The smell and the sound of those machines with their spread wings, the thrum of the ground under them. The long green stretch of the airfields early in the morning, late in the evening, winter to spring, summer to autumn, fog, sun, rain, snow. The metal bedsteads, the straw mattresses they all called biscuits, the drill sheets and the dark blankets so useless in the cold that the & her horse writer actually records that they weren’t fit for horses. The “rising bell”. The bras made of “thick coarse cotton, with straps the width of a man’s belt, and hooks and eyes so sturdy they could have been used to fasten the linen union covers of a three piece suite”, as the writer of We All Wore Blue puts it.



Something called fatigues. Something called jankers. Kit inspection, respirators for tear gas, the phonetic alphabet the R/T or Radio Telephone Operators learned (is that what my mother was? an R/T operator?). Plane identification. Daily pay rate (1s 4d unless you were on “special duties” when it rose to 2s 3d). Sending money home; whatever their class, they all did it. The food. Fishcakes and chips, 10d. The NAAFI shop, where you could buy hairnets, biscuits, coffee, tea, Rinso, Liver Salts. The camaraderie. The friendships. The charming boys and men arriving with laughter and jokes and flowers, sweeping the off-duty WAAFs off to the pictures to see the latest. The air raid sirens, the plaster falling off the ceilings and walls when bombs came down close to the Waafery or the Mess. Words like Waafery and Mess. Nissen. Ops Met and Signals. Flying Control. Sally. Joan. Pip. Sylvia. Muriel. Maureen. Di. Audrey.



Above all what’s really in common between all these books is the numbness, the terribleness, of the number of young men they went out with, danced all night with, went to the pictures with, fell in love with, were about to marry, all the Normans, Johns, Bills, Gerrys, Tonys, Jocks, Cecils, Franks, Peters, who went up one night in the Spitfires or Ansons or Lancasters or Hampdens or Wellingtons and next morning didn’t come back. Shot down in raids over Kiel, Augsburg, Düsseldorf, Hamburg. The “strange hollow intimacy,” Pip Beck says, of realising that the last voice the five young men in a just hit and gone plane would have heard was her own voice. “In RAF statistics this was a commonplace little tragedy.”

And when someone hears that their person hasn’t come back, or the ardent or friendly/chatty letters from someone just stop? Anxiety. Foreboding. Silent tears. “We accepted it, shrugged, and said, ‘That’s that.’ But underneath, we each had a nagging ache of sorrow.” Though there was also this: “state of almost total collapse . . . nothing we could do for her . . . sick bay . . . sedated . . . her grief touched us all. What became of her we never learned.”

What they had in common, what they learned to withstand, was endless loss.

I knew almost nothing about Spitfires before writing this piece you’re reading. I knew a little from a wartime propaganda film called The First of the Few, in which Leslie Howard and David Niven design, build and test fly them. In this film, which he also directed, Leslie Howard plays RJ Mitchell, the man who first designed the Supermarine Spitfire, a plane modelled on seabirds, one with an integral wingset, a wingspan as part of its chassis rather than wings added as afterthought. Plus firepower, plus aeronautic lightness, speed, versatility.



Howard himself, a subtle, handsome and thoughtful film director and actor, was killed shortly before the film was released, when the Luftwaffe shot down the passenger plane he was travelling in between Portugal and England. I know that the film is said to be a bit historically inaccurate, that Howard looked nothing like Mitchell; they were men of very different social class. I know the film is scattered with real RAF Fighter Command pilots in uncredited walk-on parts and that several of them, too, had been killed in real war raids by the time the film came out.



I knew that the great comedienne, film star and music hall singer, Gracie Fields, a huge star in the 1930s, who had been vilified by the British public for “running away” in the Second World War to live in Capri with her Italian film director husband, was responsible for raising millions of dollars and pounds either side of the Atlantic which she channelled direct into Royal Navy funds and Spitfire manufacture.



That’s actually all I knew before I agreed to take on one of the words usually used over the centuries as synonyms for troublingly strong or supposedly outspoken women, this word SPITFIRE, which in its 20th-century flying incarnation had a very direct link to the life of my own calm, decorous, private, privately mischievous, very refined mother.



I see her now in my head, some time in the 1960s or 1970s, that hey-so-liberating-for-women time, sitting at a formica table in our kitchen with a friend who’s called round, they’re both in their 40s, and the friend is laughing because my mother has said something funny and my mother is laughing too but downwards into her own hands, and even as a small child I know she’s doing this, monitoring the strength of her own spirit, partly so she won’t seem too outlandish either to her husband and children elsewhere in the house or to her own friend sitting opposite, a friend who’ll be every bit as up to policing a woman as any other woman or man or family when it comes to how women/mothers are meant to act in public or even in private in the comfort of their own homes.



I also know it’s in her nature, it’s every bit as much an ethic to her as her sense of hospitality, to act at almost all times with the kind of care that keeps threat at bay, whatever the threat may be, with a politeness that has a taproot into a source of pure power, and with a modicum of restraint that deep at its core both proves and preserves everything fierce and wild and deep of feeling in us.

I ask my father. What’s the fallout?



What’s what? he says.



I am seven and am collecting Snoopy books. I show him the page in one where the character called Linus, the philosophical one, is walking along, looks up, sees lots of little dots round him, then runs like crazy, finds the character called Charlie Brown, shakes him by the collar and says IT’S HAPPENING, CHARLIE BROWN! IT’S HAPPENING JUST LIKE THEY SAID IT WOULD!! Charlie Brown tells him it’s just winter, it’s just snowing. Good grief, Linus says. I thought it was the fallout.



What’s the fallout? I say.



My parents exchange looks. My father explains to me about nuclear explosions.



They had to do it, my mother says. They had to stop the war.



Years later, when I’m a teenager and I sit reading the book by John Hersey called Hiroshima in the living room, my father and mother exchange looks again.



When I bring home leaflets about nuclear war and start wearing a badge that says GAY WHALES AGAINST THE BOMB, my father tells me, quite right, girl. My mother tells me, with great seriousness, that if a person were to spend too much time thinking about these things they’d go mad.



Which in particular of these things? I say.



She frowns.



All of them, she says.

Up until very recently I’d thought my father’s version of the story of how my parents first met was the only version. This is how his version went. He joined the Navy as soon as he was of age in 1942. The Navy gave him a training as an electrician. In the war’s dying days he happened to be back in England convalescing and he was sent with a mate to wire up the locker room of a barracks in a local WAAF station. He and his mate decided that for fun they’d have a look through all the lockers, at the things belonging to the women.



They opened door after door and out spilled all the underwear, all the secret things of girls. But when my father opened one particular locker and saw how perfectly folded everything in there was, how clean, how pristinely neat and arranged, he said to his mate: This one. I’m going to find this girl, I’m going to marry her. So he looked up who the locker belonged to, he asked her out, and that night in the pub he pulled out his mother’s engagement ring, he had it in a box in his pocket, he’d been carrying it around with him since his mother died, and he showed it to my mother, and everyone around them shouted they’re getting engaged! They’re getting engaged! Which, some years later, they did.



For a long time I thought that this story, though romantic, held a kernel of innate generational sexism at its heart, an attraction to the good housekeeper and housewife in the woman you long to etc. More recently, as if I’m seeing inside my head a bombed building with the ruined stuff of its insides strewn everywhere, I’ve understood it differently. My father joined the Navy to escape the brick factory he was working in as a boy. One day a wing of the brick factory was hit by a bomb and he was in a workshop a short distance along from the hit. He saw the bricks in the wall of the room he was in suddenly bend like they were made of elastic, then everything in that room, the worktops, the chairs and himself, flung in slow motion up into the air before his whole self hit the wall on the far side of the room.



Then, in the Navy, one of the ships he sailed on was torpedoed. He was down below. He got himself out just in time and picked up by a lifeboat. A lot of his friends didn’t.



Not long after this, his arms and legs stopped working, just refused to act like they were meant to, so the Navy sent him on another ship to Canada to recuperate. He recovered. He came home to Nottingham on leave and the thing he brought home with him, as a present for his mother, was a 56-piece dinner service. It arrived against the odds unbroken, and so, more or less, did he.



He didn’t talk about any of this until very late in his life when everything on TV was suddenly endlessly about the war, the various anniversaries of it, 40 years, 45 years, 50 years since. Then, and only then, he began to.



One of my sisters, who’s still got what little’s left of that dinner service in her crockery cupboard, told me not long ago our mother’s version of their first meeting.



I’d been in the shower block, I’d shampooed my hair, and I came out of there, I had a towel wrapped round my head. And this boy came up to me and wolf whistled and then had the cheek to ask me out. Well! I wasn’t impressed. I thought he was rude and I told him exactly where to go, and that if he wanted anything to do with me he’d have to change his way of going about it.



First time I’d heard it. It made me laugh out loud.



It also made me remember a moment I’d forgotten. One day when I was older, home from college, the holidays, I was in my 20s, deep in a couple of secret loves, or at least loves I told nobody in my family about, certainly couldn’t have told my mother, and she was older, thinned by years of misdiagnosed heart disease, far too fragile and only in her 50s, she drove me down town so we could do something or other. We set off and my fragile mother put her foot down hard on the accelerator and I realised, sitting in the passenger seat, with that sudden acute revelation of someone’s inner character that you only get when you’re a passenger and they’re driving, something else unsayable out loud so as not to disempower the knowing – that my mother wasn’t just a great driver, she was a fearless person in the world, a woman fazed by nothing.

My mother died in 1990. The day after she did, on an instinct I can’t explain, I went into my mother and father’s bedroom. I took her glasses off the dressing table, the things she’d seen the world through. I opened her brushes and combs drawer in the middle of the dressing table and took out her favourite brush. As I was shutting the drawer my hand grazed some papers tucked down between the drawer’s liner and the wooden front of it. I took them out.



They were four small old rectangular photographs, size of the palm of a hand. I’d never seen any of them before.

I put them in my pocket. I knew to keep them to myself.



The glasses and the brush are long gone; when my father moved house some years after she died he and my brother cleared out what had been my room and threw most of it away, and the glasses and brush I’d kept on my own bedside table? God knows.



I still have the photographs. Here they are.



All the people in three of them, female and male, are in shirtsleeves and wearing ties. One is of two young women standing under a tree. God knows who they are. Neither of them is my mother or her friend Maggie. But Maggie’s there in all the others, I recognise her, and so’s my mother, and so is a very handsome and smiling young man who is nothing like my father and who has his arm always round my mother.



In one, my mother has her own arm round this man, her other arm round her friend.



In another photo, of a lineup of eight young people in full dark WAAF and RAF uniforms, my mother is standing between two young men. In each of her hands she’s holding one of their hands.

Only once, that’s all, she talked about what it was like. It was one afternoon after lunch a couple of summers before she died, I was about to catch a train south back to university, I was sitting in the kitchen at the table, she was finishing off some ironing. I don’t know why she started to talk about it, it’s the only time she ever did, and it was for a moment only, she didn’t lift her head, even, from the thing she was ironing. Getting up in the morning, going in to breakfast, and seeing the chalk lines through the planes, through the names of the ones who hadn’t made it back.



Then she stopped speaking. She gave me a glance, looked back down, shook her head.



The iron will have steamed its steam, the smell of clean clothes in air.



Then I got into the car, waved goodbye, and my dad drove me down to the station.

© Ali Smith, 2023. Taken from Furies: Stories of the wicked, wild and untamed (Virago Press, £16.99).