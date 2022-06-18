In spite of Smiths Group plc's recent pullback, insiders still gained about UK£66.7 after buying earlier this year.

Insiders who bought Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 3.1% loss. After accounting for the recent loss, the UK£196k worth of shares they purchased is now worth UK£196k, suggesting a good return on their investment.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Smiths Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider John Shipsey for UK£99k worth of shares, at about UK£14.42 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£14.56 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Smiths Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Smiths Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders at Smiths Group Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Smiths Group over the last quarter. Insiders bought UK£16k worth of shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£2.1m worth of Smiths Group stock, about 0.04% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Smiths Group Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Smiths Group insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Smiths Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

