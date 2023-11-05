In spite of recent selling, insiders still have the largest holding in The Colonial Motor Company Limited (NZSE:CMO) with a 73% ownership

Key Insights

Colonial Motor's significant insider ownership suggests inherent interests in company's expansion

50% of the business is held by the top 12 shareholders

Recent sales by insiders

A look at the shareholders of The Colonial Motor Company Limited (NZSE:CMO) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 73% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Even though insiders have sold shares recently, the group owns the most numbers of shares in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Colonial Motor.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Colonial Motor?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Since institutions own only a small portion of Colonial Motor, many may not have spent much time considering the stock. But it's clear that some have; and they liked it enough to buy in. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Colonial Motor. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Colonial Motor's case, its Senior Key Executive, Graeme Gibbons, is the largest shareholder, holding 10% of shares outstanding. With 6.9% and 6.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Stuart Gibbons and James Gibbons are the second and third largest shareholders. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Stuart Gibbons is also Senior Key Executive, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 12 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Colonial Motor

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of The Colonial Motor Company Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means they own NZ$213m worth of shares in the NZ$290m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 22% stake in Colonial Motor. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Colonial Motor you should know about.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. Therefore, you may wish to see our free collection of interesting prospects boasting favorable financials.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

