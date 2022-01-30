Spit, screens and sneakers: the rise of the preacher-influencer

Andrew Lawrence
·9 min read

Michael Todd’s viral moment highlights pastors’ push to connect with an audience beyond the walls of the church


It was meant to be a sermon on the importance of having faith in God’s vision, even when that task seems difficult. An object lesson from the book of Mark, in which Jesus heals a blind man by spitting on his eyes. But it’s how Pastor Michael Todd brought this message home that made the sermon unforgettable.

Addressing congregants and a live-streaming audience, Todd placed one hand on the shoulder of a closed-eyed worshipper on stage before letting out a deep snort and twice hacking phlegm into his other hand. The audible gasps inside the Transformation Church, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based mega ministry rooted firmly in Black Baptist tradition, turned to full on outcry when Todd smeared said loogie on the worshipper’s face.

“How you just reacted is how people in your life will react when God is doing what it takes for the miracle,” the pastor reassured horrified onlookers. That the man playing blind on stage turned out to be Todd’s brother Bentom didn’t make the pastor’s, erm, heavy-handed demonstration any less revolting.

Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Bryant attend the Atlanta UNCF Mayor&#x002019;s Masked Ball in 2019.
Gizelle Bryant and Jamal Bryant attend the Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball in 2019. Photograph: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The internet broke into fits at first sight of this clip. “God wasn’t nowhere near that,” snarked the Root’s Shanelle Genai. “If your pastor rubs spit on your face”, quipped the Rev Dr Chuck Currie, a United Church of Christ minister, “find a new pastor.” Still, a fair few came to Todd’s defense, some making a case for saliva’s medicinal properties and others making a broader case for nastier offenses other shepherds have committed against their flocks. (See Commandments 8 and 9.)

Within days, Todd predictably reappeared on camera to apologize for his “too extreme and too disgusting” example. “It’s never my intention to distract others from God’s Word and the message of Jesus … even with illustrations!”

In this Covid-addled chapter of the internet age, the 35-year-old Todd epitomizes a new brand of holy man – the preacher-influencer. In South Carolina, there’s the Oprah-approved John Gray. In Georgia there’s Jamal Bryant, a preacher’s kid turned megachurch leader who sometimes appears alongside his ex-wife on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

But none is as of-the-moment as Todd – whose second book, Crazy Faith: It’s Only Crazy Until It Happens, could just as easily describe his viral clip. He promotes family on TikTok and parades fashion on Instagram. When memes like the Silhouette Challenge go viral, Todd isn’t just aware; he has a whole tangent in a sermon about “men anchoring their families” in which he discourages young ladies from “being impressive” with their bodies – an aside met with considerable pushback from secular feminists who’d long written off the Black church as overly paternalistic. It’s definitely not the kind of thing you can imagine hearing from Jesse Jackson.

How social media became a new stage

For more than a decade, these preacher-influencers have been spreading the gospel to reach souls spending more of their lives in front of screens. And it was only a matter of time before Todd reached them. “The principle of what he’s doing is very, very difficult,” says Cean James, the 47-year-old leader of Philadelphia Salt & Light ministries.

The principle of what he’s doing is very, very difficult

Cean James, Philadelphia Salt & Light ministries

It used to be that the Baptist preacher didn’t need much in the way of frills; he (usually a he) was the show – needing only a bit of gospel organ, a catchy refrain and a dash of the holy spirit to move the crowd. With his father as a pulpit mentor, Martin Luther King Jr elevated this elocution style into an historic second act as a civil rights icon and touring public speaker. It’s a style that Black politicians – not least Barack Obama – often drop into when preaching to the choir on the campaign trail. And even though African Americans remain the most church-going demographic – with a 40% attendance rate that’s almost 10 points higher than the national average, according to a Barna survey – young Black people lag well behind older generations in their weekly church engagement.

Well before the pandemic, Black churches were scrambling to capture these short attention spans with flashy PowerPoints, studio-grade musicianship, concert-quality light displays and similarly high production values. Increasingly, they’re finding themselves pitted against the mainstream likes of Kanye West, whose viral Sunday Service productions have only further blurred the line between spiritual and secular.

Todd’s Sunday sermons, which have seen him set against an Imax-quality display, sometimes while standing on a stage pooled with water or in a driving artificial rain – are as ambitious as anything you’d see on a Vegas proscenium. Parishioners don’t just want a silver tongue, holy hands and a whiff of fire and brimstone. They want to feel it.

There’s always been a performance expectation in the Black church. “I know stories of preachers who Palm Sunday rode donkeys into sanctuaries, hoping that the donkeys had cleaned their bowels before going on stage,” says Bill Lamar, pastor of Washington DC’s Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church. “The only difference between this young man [Todd] and the others is we’ve got technology now that makes stuff go viral.”

Social media is just another stage. Gone are the days when pastors got by by penning bestsellers and hawking sermons on CD. The competition to win souls became more intense once Covid hit and church services were forced to shift to a streaming-only setup. “Churches that had younger clergy or younger people who were already leaning into a lot of the technological advances before Covid were really at an advantage,” says James, who also serves as associate conference minister for southern Pennsylvania’s United Church of Christ’s 66 affiliate members. “I had been encouraging our congregations to go virtual as far as worship services and giving three years before Covid.”

Still, it’s not enough simply to minister to the internet. A preacher-influencer has to appeal in other ways. The Instagram account @PreachersNSneakers, which posts screenshots of pastors in their sneakers with the market price appended, boasts more than 269,000 followers. Among other clothes horses, the account has featured Todd in his Nike Air Fear of God 1s (up to $760 at post time). Even Paula White, Donald Trump’s one-time spiritual advisor, was singled out for wearing $785 Stella McCartney sneakers; in fact, this trend is hardly exclusive to Black preachers. To those who say the fashion photos images are just as likely to offend as inspire, recognize the posts for what they are: the new prosperity gospel.

Not every preacher-influencer can pull a Creflo Dollar, a notorious old-school televangelist who raised eyebrows seven years ago with a six-minute video soliciting donations for a $65m private jet – a goal he had no problem meeting, by the way.

Before cracking social media, some pastors attempted to proselytize through reality TV projects like Oxygen’s Preachers of LA, a sort of real husbands of the cloth that ran for two seasons less than a decade ago (and spawned a Detroit-based spin-off). But that can just as easily destroy an image as burnish it. Gray and Bryant’s separate forays into reality television have only invited tabloid scrutiny on personal indiscretions that contradict their stated beliefs.

‘Church is hybrid now’

Todd, though, isn’t merely telegenic and tapped in. He can also deliver attention-arresting sermons that would seem to defy the evangelical practice of sermonizing with metaphors and parables “the way Jesus did”, says James, who believes He might have been leaning on visual aids too. “Think of the parable of the sower. Just imagine Jesus standing next to a field. So the people listening to that sermon might have literally been watching someone sow seeds. Or at least they were familiar with that process. If He did not have the physical illustration right there, He was painting a picture in their minds. That’s really been the old technique of preaching.”

But these days, James says, preacher-influencers rely on visual examples to appeal audiences in the room and the online following. And each time one of James’s peers asks him how to strike that delicate balance, he offers the same recommendation: watch old-school televangelists work.

“Whether you agree with their theology or not, they were really good at being present for the crowd that was in person and present for the crowd that’s on camera,” says James, adding that the video stream is just one piece of the internet play. “The chat section has really become the new Amen Corner for worship. At our church, we have a group of people in our production room who are literally just going through the chat responding to what people are saying. People will put prayer requests in the chat. Church is hybrid now, and you can’t make either group feel like they’re auxiliary.”

Nor can a preacher-influencer get too shocking on the pulpit, at the risk of overshadowing their good intentions. Far less circulated than Todd’s expectorated miracle attempt was his efforts to raise more than $1m for the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. “God is a God of reparations,” he told parishioners last year during an outdoor service held over the weekend of Juneteenth. “Reparations means that somebody is going to take up the mantle and actually put into action the process of repairing something that was destroyed. If God is the God of reparations … and I’m one of God’s people … then I am responsible for being part of restoring what has been torn down.”

That sermon would seem to prove this much about the modern preacher-influencer: their most meaningful impacts don’t have to be quite so heavy-handed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Young, Richardson help Oregon beat Oregon State 78-56

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Jacob Young scored 17 points as Oregon defeated Oregon State 78-56 Saturday night. Will Richardson added 15 points while Eric Williams Jr. and De'Vion Harmon each scored 14 points as Oregon (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) swept the season series against its in-state rival for the first time since 2016-17. The Ducks shot 55.4% from the field while outrebounding Oregon State 40-37.

  • NBA beckons for teenage Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

    When Shaedon Sharpe arrived on campus at the University of Kentucky, he received an uncommonly quiet welcome compared to most top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old wasn’t introduced with pyrotechnics and a laser light show the way a freshman John Wall was nearly 13 years ago in October 2009. In fact, the London, Ont., native didn’t even first set foot on campus as a new member of the Wildcats until the around the start of the new year, when he quietly landed and just started getting to work.

  • Cowboys owner says sought-after DC Dan Quinn staying put

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, a candidate for several head coaching jobs, would instead remain in Dallas for “years to come." Quinn, the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons who just completed his first season as the Cowboys DC, had interviewed with the Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. He was also a candidate for the Miami Dolphins head coaching vacancy. Jones went on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday, a week

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • China less worried about global criticism these Olympics

    When Beijing was awarded the 2008 Summer Olympics, the International Olympic Committee predicted the Games could improve human rights, and Chinese politicians hinted at the same. Such talk is all but absent this time as the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics open in just over a week. The Games are a reminder of both China’s rise and its disregard for civil liberties, which has prompted a diplomatic boycott led by the U.S. Rights groups have documented forced labor, mass detentions and torture, and the

  • Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie carrying Leafs load on defence

    Toronto's first defensive pairing of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie have been on a roll recently, giving Leafs fans reason to be confident but the team still needs to add some blue line depth before the trade deadline.&nbsp;

  • Olympics: 10 breakout Canadian athletes to watch in Beijing

    Remember these names heading into the Beijing Games.

  • Moioli replaces Goggia as Italy's flag bearer at Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — Defending snowboard cross gold medalist Michela Moioli will replace Sofia Goggia as Italy’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics after the latter’s injury over the weekend. The Italian Olympic Committee announced the change on Tuesday after president Giovanni Malagò spoke with Goggia about her rehabilitation program. Goggia was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Sunday. The 29-year-old skier sprained her left knee, partially tore a cru

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic's franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He's one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figu

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Hornets break franchise record with 158-126 win over Pacers

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets broke the franchise's single-game scoring record on Wednesday night and notched the highest point total in the NBA this season in their 158-126 rout of the Indiana Pacers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had a career-high 39 points, going 10 of 15 on 3s — also a career best. LaMelo Ball had his fourth triple double of the season with 29 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Four players had 20 or more points, and the Hornets matched a season-best by making 24 3s. With the

  • Olympics: Hockey Canada unveils men's roster for Beijing Games

    Canada has mixed old and new when unveiling its roster for the 2022 men's Olympic hockey competition.

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as controversial forward joins Oilers

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane knows signing with the Edmonton Oilers won't be a move universally loved by the team’s fans. Edmonton will be his fifth NHL city, and the Oilers the fourth franchise, for which the 30-year-old has played. There will be questions about his past — from suspensions due to violations of COVID protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. His contract was voided by the San Jose Sharks. The biggest headlines of his career, though, came from allegations of abuse

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c