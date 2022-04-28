SPI's Solarjuice Technology Inc. Files Patent Applications Related to Improving Solar Module Manufacturing Processes

Solarjuice Technology now taking reservations for production capacity at its Sacramento facility

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 28, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced that Solarjuice Technology Inc. (SJT), the Company's solar manufacturing division, filed two provisional patents, one regarding utilizing machine learning technologies to improve solar module manufacturing processes, and a second patent application for an innovative apparatus to further automate the solar production line and reduce human errors.

SJT acquired the existing lease for a 140,000 square foot PV solar plant in Sacramento, California in December 2021 and resumed solar panel production at the facility in March 2022. SJT is working to expand its manufacturing capacity to 1.1GW by year end 2022 with cutting edge 186mm and 210mm cell technologies. Increasing production will enable the Company to accelerate its delivery of solar panels to the US market.

The company now offers a range of solar panel products include 330W, 380W and 410W all black solar panels for residential market, and 450W/550W panels for commercial and utility markets. With the anticipated significant shortage of solar panel supplies in the US market, SJT is currently taking reservations for its production capacities. Increasing production will enable the Company to accelerate its delivery of solar panels to the US market. SJT also offers CEC-listed and fully financed Solar4America branded energy storage systems to the residential market and is ready to ship from the Company's warehouses in California. For more detailed information please visit www.solar4america.com.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

