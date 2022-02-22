Spirulina Market Growth USD 187.8 million by 2027 | Industry Growth, Trend, Size, Share, Revenue | Types, Applications, Key Players, Regions

Pune, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Spirulina Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Spirulina market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global Spirulina market was valued at USD 138 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 187.8 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

Spirulina is a microscopic spiral shaped blue-green vegetable algae which grows in mineral-rich freshwater and saltwater sources. It provides an abundance of protein, vitamins, minerals, trace minerals, essential fatty acids, phytonutrients, and antioxidants.

Global Spirulina key players include DIC, Cyanotech, Parry Nutraceuticals, Hydrolina Biotech, King Dnarmsa etc. In terms of product, Powder is the largest segment, with a share over 90%.

The Major Players in the Spirulina Market Are:

  • DIC

  • Cyanotech

  • Parry Nutraceuticals

  • Hydrolina Biotech

  • King Dnarmsa

  • CBN

  • Green-A

  • Spirin

  • Chenghai Bao ER

  • Shenliu

  • SBD

  • Lanbao

  • Tianjian

  • Wuli Lvqi

  • Gangfa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Spirulina Market types split into:

  • Spirulina Powder

  • Spirulina Tablet

  • Spirulina Extracts

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Spirulina Market applications, includes:

  • Health Products

  • Feed

  • Others

Spirulina market reports offers key study on the market position of the Spirulina manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

