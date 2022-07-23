Spirituality Has A New Face — And It’s Queer As Hell

Tracey Anne Duncan
·7 min read
Contemporary queer spiritual leaders are reconceptualizing religion and spirituality in pursuit of both personal liberation and healing the collective. (Photo: Illustration: Jam Dong for HuffPost)
Contemporary queer spiritual leaders are reconceptualizing religion and spirituality in pursuit of both personal liberation and healing the collective. (Photo: Illustration: Jam Dong for HuffPost)

Contemporary queer spiritual leaders are reconceptualizing religion and spirituality in pursuit of both personal liberation and healing the collective. (Photo: Illustration: Jam Dong for HuffPost)

I loved all the religions I knew about as a young child. From the sweet-faced Jesus my great-grandparents talked about to the stern big daddy God of my Pentecostal cousins to the muddy femme spell-craft of my Appalachian kin, it didn’t seem strange to believe in it all. Then life happened. I learned you had to pick a god or at least a side. 

But I couldn’t see myself on one spiritual path. All of them seemed to revere the binary. Some paths were more equal than others for women. Most seemed ruled by men, with no possibility of genderlessness or ambiguity in any religious space. As a female-assigned person who was dubious about gender from a young age, I knew that I did not belong.

I am not the only queer person who has struggled to find their place in a spiritual community. Sadly, I consider myself lucky because I did not experience religious trauma or the long-term emotional damage caused by practices like exclusion, or conversion therapy. For me, not fitting into religion was disappointing but not dangerous. Unfortunately, that is not true for many queer people

While many people find comfort and community in religion, queer people often face rejection and denigration that take a major toll on our well-being. Recent research suggests that religious trauma increases the risk of abuse, mental illness and suicidality for queer people. But it is human to crave a spiritual home, and more and more queer people are forging new spiritual paths instead of waiting for the old dogs of religion to learn new tricks. What contemporary queer spiritual leaders are doing is revolutionary as they rehabilitate our relationship with old religious ideas and structures.

“I left mainstream Christianity because as an Asian American, bisexual woman, I intimately know what it feels like to have my body scrutinized and vilified as a sin,” Tara Teng, a spiritual embodiment coach in Vancouver, Canada, tells me. Teng helps people heal from trauma using their bodies. But she was formerly a preacher in the evangelical Southern Baptist tradition, as was her father. Ultimately, she was called to a different path because the intersections of her identity were not accepted. “There was an expectation to live up to my parents’ dreams for me, and being a bisexual Christian or ex-evangelical was not part of that,” Teng says.

Now a leader in the Deconstructing Faith movement — a loosely organized group of spiritual orphans — she uses her work as an embodiment coach to help people reconnect to spirituality and their bodies after religious trauma. “When we know in our bodies that we, as queer people, are a unique embodiment of the Divine, then we can see how we have been lied to by institutions seeking to gatekeep access to God,” Teng says. “It does not have to be this way, and we can heal the trauma in our nervous systems that have been taught to believe such lies.”

Tara Teng is a spiritual embodiment coach. (Photo: Crystal Sing Photography.)
Tara Teng is a spiritual embodiment coach. (Photo: Crystal Sing Photography.)

Tara Teng is a spiritual embodiment coach. (Photo: Crystal Sing Photography.)

Our queer bodies are divine in and of themselves, says Teng, while also being a site of spiritual connection. We don’t need to be healed of our queerness, but we do need help recovering from religious teachings that tell us otherwise. Teng believes that a queer theology — ideas about God, religion and spirituality designed by and for queer people — can help us heal.

“Healing comes when we welcome back the parts of ourselves that we severed due to trauma and anti-gay theology,” Teng says. “The key to my work is coming back into a relationship with our bodies. And for those who want to stay connected to their spirituality, recognizing that we, as queer people, are also made in the image of God.”

She sees her beliefs not as contrary to the Christian faith but as reinterpretations of Scripture. “God is described in the Bible using gender-fluid imagery that includes both masculine and feminine energy — i.e., God as a father and as a mother — and God self-identifies in a nonbinary way by simply stating, ‘I am that I am’ in Exodus 3:14,” Teng says. “If we can embrace a God who transforms to become a human, then it really isn’t a far stretch to believe a person might transform their gender in the same way.” The idea of God as trans and/or nonbinary is validating for those who don’t believe humans can be boxed into genders.

Teng’s queer, embodied theology has revolutionized her spiritual experience. Studying queer theology brought her to the realization that her queerness is good, holy and can be a reflection of a divine being beyond our limited imaginations. Now she aims to bring that revolutionary insight to others. She believes healing the physiological trauma from religious persecution can help us realize and feel divinity. 

In many religious traditions, queer bodies are policed and punished instead of celebrated and sanctified. In the mainstream religious imagination, we are simply cautionary tales. Some queer spiritual leaders believe that changing the narrative around queer spirituality is part of reconciling our religious experience. “A big part of my work right now is telling spiritual stories — my own and those in the community,” says Caitlin Breedlove, vice president of movement leadership at Auburn Seminary in Phoenix. Queer spirituality, Breedlove reminds us, is not new. “There are ancient ways of understanding spirituality and our spiritual connection that predate monotheism and contemporary white supremacy and capitalism.”

Centering stories instead of antiquated patriarchal lore serves queer people. It engages spiritually minded queers in more expansive ideas rooted in the world and community. “Many are yearning to know more,” she says.

Breedlove sees a change in spiritual spaces. She believes more is possible and necessary, as many traditional faith organizations are at least somewhat accepting of queerness. “I would love to see the boldest theologies right now.” 

A more radical queer spiritual future is what Breedlove is conceptualizing — one that requires our active participation. “We are still conforming our theology to outdated shapes, patterns and stories. We require the ancient, and we require the new in our theology.” Breedlove believes queer theology would come primarily from Indigenous wisdom, Black liberation teachings, communally queer understandings and spiritual knowledge that comes from the margins. Our queer spiritual work is also sociopolitical work. 

Queer spiritual spaces that center on ideas of inclusivity often end up evolving communities in unexpected ways. An online community space called enfleshed started to fill a need for queer Christians but has ended up serving people of many faiths and practices. “We began enfleshed solidly on the fringes of the Christian tradition but have evolved into some broader directions,” says Rev. M Jade Kaiser, director of enfleshed in Iowa. 

enfleshed is a collective space of creative spiritual resources designed to support people who want to practice a more liberating spirituality — individually and collectively, says Kaiser. They have no explicit dogma, Christian or otherwise. Instead, what you find at enfleshed is mostly ideas for practices intended to help move individuals creatively towards personal and collective liberation. I know that sounds a little woo, but their eponymous newsletter is full of essays and suggestions for practices that are thought-provoking and practical. 

I can feel those stories told by the many artists and thinkers, who comprise enfleshed, in the tender meat of my heart. As Breedlove mentioned, even hearing queer stories of spiritual practice and transformation feels revolutionary. Teng’s work, and the like, help me understand how my spiritual wounds have changed the way I move in my body and the world. It gives me hope for healing. 

Old-time religion gave us the soul-crushing misconception that queer people don’t deserve God. We’ve been mostly denied entry into many houses of worship, much less the pearly gates of heaven. But we are no longer accepting that rejection as evidence of our original sin. Instead, we are reconceptualizing religion and spirituality in pursuit of both personal liberation and healing the collective. Queer people aren’t coming for your old gods, we’re making God anew. 

I see a new trinity emerging in this queer spiritual revolution: body, story and collective. These are the places where we can find the inspiration to enliven our world, animate our bodies and speak a language suited to the soul. This is a trinity without hierarchy. Contemporary queer spiritual leaders know that we must address all three at once to help us move, not just away from the harms of the past but toward new visions of healing for our collective future. 

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Not all OHL teams kept up with sexual violence training — but the Rangers have

    An OHL program to combat violence against women is proving to be a success among the Kitchener Rangers, though not all teams in the league have been as diligent in keeping players up to date with the program. According to the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres, an independent organization that has been tracking the OHL Onside training, some teams stopped after the onset of COVID-19. While the Rangers did pause training during the height of pandemic, the most recent session was held in Marc

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Redemption at stake for Canada's Moh Ahmed entering 5,000m at athletics worlds

    Moh Ahmed is always wanting more — he's certainly never one to become complacent. It's what makes him great and has allowed him to blaze a historic long-distance Canadian trail throughout his career. It's also why he was frustrated at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore., after his 10,000-metre event. Ahmed finished sixth on Sunday. He's finished sixth in the event a number of times now, including at last summer's Olympics and the last worlds in Doha. He was visibly annoyed by his p

  • Report: Matthew Tkachuk tells Flames he won't re-sign, likely to be traded

    Sportsnet's Eric Francis believes star Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk could be traded in the coming days as both sides sit far apart on a long-term deal.

  • Behind the Star Guardian event launched by League of Legends

    What’s happening at the Star Guardian event of League of Legends? What’s about this alternative universe?

  • Senior Fredericton Royals return to Baseball Hill after two-season hiatus

    On a night earlier this summer, after nine innings ended and the crowd dispersed, Kirk Cornell walked out to an empty, quiet Royals Field. Under the lights, he stood there in awe of the beauty of the ballpark, home to baseball in Marysville for more than 120 years. He imagined the ghosts of Fredericton baseball past, from the mill workers who played on the field in the 1800s, to his own senior baseball career with the Fredericton Royals in the late 1990s. "For people involved in the baseball com

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi happy for new beginning with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — While the existing product withers on the field, Toronto FC has assembled some considerable new firepower off it in recent days. The hope is the cavalry is ready to ride in. On Monday, the Major League Soccer team unveiled its latest Italian in former Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi. The 28-year-old arrived in style, taking the stage at the Real Sports bar/restaurant in matching white linen pants and open-neck shirt, showing off a simple tattooed cross on his chest under a beamin

  • Hockey Canada had abuse claim reserve fund: court documents

    An affidavit filed in an Ontario court case suggests Hockey Canada has maintained a fund to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims. The detail is included in a July 2021 affidavit sworn by Glen McCurdie, who was then Hockey Canada's vice-president of insurance and risk management, as part of a lawsuit launched by an injured player in Ontario. "Hockey Canada maintains a reserve in a segregated account to pay for any such uninsured liabilities as they arise," McCurdie's affid

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Former CFL player and commissioner Doug Mitchell dies at age 83

    Doug Mitchell certainly left his mark in whatever he did. The Calgary native, who's a member of six various sport halls of fame and served as commissioner of the CFL in the 1980s, has died. He was 83. The cause of death was not immediately known. “Doug’s passing is a huge loss to the Stampeders, to the CFL and to the community,” John Hufnagel, the Calgary Stampeders president/GM said in a statement. "His contributions to football and amateur sports were numerous and far-reaching. "On behalf of t

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing