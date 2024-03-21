'The spirits are still there': Old 'Ghostbusters' gang is back together in 'Frozen Empire'

Those proton packs that the Ghostbusters wear and fans love so much? Those suckers were heavy 40 years ago and still are, according to original “Ghostbusters” star Dan Aykroyd. Putting it on now at 71, he says that weight is “more substantial” – both literally and figuratively.

And when Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts show up again to take on dark supernatural forces in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (in theaters Friday), not only does bustin’ still feel good, it also doesn’t feel forced. “We’re admitting that here, at this age, things are going to be different for any human being, no matter what they did in their past,” Aykroyd says.

The latest installment offers many a throwback to director Ivan Reitman’s first “Ghostbusters” in 1984, including its New York City setting. That’s where the new generation of heroes introduced in 2021's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" – including 15-year-old Phoebe Spengler (Mckenna Grace), granddaughter of the late Harold Ramis’ Egon, and her mom Callie (Carrie Coon) – have taken on the family business of dealing with pesky phantoms.

OG heroes Winston (Ernie Hudson, far left), Ray (Dan Aykroyd), Janine (Annie Potts) and Peter (Bill Murray) are back in action in "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."

When the evil Garraka threatens to put the Big Apple in a new Ice Age, however, that’s when the crafty veterans break out the old gear and classic quips.

“There's really nothing like getting your hands into it and building the story from the ground up with these legendary actors,” says director/co-writer Gil Kenan. For Aykroyd, the narrative is “nice and warm and comfortable. It’s going to feel like a onesie to people.”

Here’s what “Ghostbusters” fans need to know to catch up with their old-school favorites for “Frozen Empire”:

Ernie Hudson embraces his 40-year-long ‘Ghostbusters’ arc from rookie to CEO

Winston (Ernie Hudson, left) and Peter (Bill Murray) are back in the old uniforms in "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."

In the first film, Winston Zeddemore (Hudson) walks into the Ghostbusters firehouse off the street needing a job and soon finds himself battling an ancient Sumerian god. Decades later, Winston has become a wealthy businessman who’s founded a paranormal research center and even helps buddy Ray Stantz (Aykroyd) pay rent on his occult bookstore.

“It's very personal to him. He feels a debt of gratitude,” says Hudson, 78. “Winston’s done very well in life and has money, and now owns the franchise and recognizes that we senior guys, we shouldn't be out here running around with backpacks.”

Kenan says crafting that 40-year arc for Winston was "a mark of our love and respect" for Hudson as well as his character, who back in the day, wasn’t even included on the “Ghostbusters” theatrical poster. “The filmmakers didn't have to do that, but I'm so thankful they did,” Hudson adds.

Dan Aykroyd’s Ghostbuster runs into an old friend in new ‘Frozen Empire’ movie

Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd, left) checks out a strange orb that Nadeem Razmaadi (Kumail Nanjiani) brings into the occult bookstore in "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire."

Ray has a YouTube series with Podcast (Logan Kim), a youngster introduced in “Afterlife,” that’s like a paranormal version of “Antiques Roadshow.” He also comes into contact with a mysterious artifact housing a serious threat to the city. But Ray has “been sidelined” from going out on ghost calls and doesn’t totally love his advisory role.

“It doesn't sit well with him and he confronts the kids about it,” Aykroyd says. “By the time the movie finishes, he's a full participant in the enterprise again but he has to prove himself to get there.”

Aykroyd’s character is still the main man when it comes to the mythological side of Ghostbusting, and the actor enjoyed Ray getting a frightful reunion with the Library Ghost, whom he first met in 1984. “It just seemed appropriate to have her come back. I got to run in horror and it was fun,” says Aykroyd, who filmed in “a very claustrophobic library” in England. “That was the only part of it I didn't like, sitting in the dark among the stacks in the basement waiting for lunch.”

Original Ghostbusters always enjoy ‘getting the old gang back’

Murray’s Peter Venkman is back in action against the fearsome Garraka and also in a scene set in Winston’s research center inspired by the ’84 movie. “Writing for him, it's about creating situations where he can do his thing and elevate the tone and the comedy in that idiosyncratic way that only he can,” Kenan says. And for the first time, secretary Janine Melnitz (Potts) finally is a uniformed Ghostbuster. “She basically said, ‘I’ve been waiting to do that for 40 years!’ ” Kenan recalls giving Potts the good news. “Honestly, the thrill on her face and the rest of the cast's faces when she put that flight suit on made it all worthwhile.”

“Ghostbusters” has been a part of Hudson’s existence for “over half my life,” he says, and it’s always nice “getting the old gang back” and playing hero with his friends. “It really is like it was” 40 years ago, Aykroyd adds.

“Our countenances are a little older, but the spirits are still there and the camaraderie is still there. Audiences are going to enjoy seeing how strong the sinews have remained.”

