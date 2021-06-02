Spiritless Establishes Company Headquarters in Austin

Non-alcoholic spirit brand trades in Derby hats for cowboy boots, moves company from Louisville, Kentucky to Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spiritless, a new line of distilled non-alcoholic spirits, announces the establishment of its company headquarters in Austin, Texas. Lauren Chitwood (CEO), Abbey Ferguson (Chief Relationship Officer), and Lexie Larsen (COO) founded Spiritless in 2019 after noticing a gap in the beverage market for cocktail lovers who want to enjoy a night out (or in) with less alcohol. After months of carefully tweaking their patented, never-before-seen reverse distillation process and setting up blending and bottling capabilities in Waco, Texas, Spiritless has officially opened their HQ in Austin—just as the team rolls out their first product, Kentucky 74, for online ordering nationwide and in retail destinations across the Lone Star state.

BIGGER – AND BETTER – IN TEXAS

Though founded in the heart of bourbon country, the Spiritless team realized in 2020 that the company could be bigger – and better – in Texas. "Spiritless is thrilled to be taking root in a dynamic, fast-growing, wellness-focused community,” says CEO Lauren Chitwood. "Shifting global drinking culture and expanding the repertoire and inclusion at the bar is an audacious goal, and as the world's eyes are on Austin as an epicenter for innovation, we want to be a part of that story."

With the entrepreneurial opportunities presented in a city full of nimble-minded creatives—and a growing demand for health-conscious alcohol alternatives in big cities across the U.S.—establishing an Austin headquarters was a strategic choice made by this driven team of innovative young businesswomen. Today, over half of the Spiritless workforce, including Co-Founder and COO Lexie Larsen, are based out of the company’s headquarters in The Domain.

And (cowboy) boots on the ground aren’t the only moves the team has underway in the Lone Star State! Spiritless has already made a name for itself with local investors; the company’s largest source of funding to-date comes from 99 Proof, a Dallas-based fund targeting high growth companies in the spirits industry. 99 Proof Partner Mike Solow says, “99 Proof is very confident that Spiritless is well positioned for success in a relatively young segment of the market. Given the dynamic, fast moving pace of the low/no alcohol segment, what the leadership team has accomplished in a very short period of time is nothing short of amazing.” Partner Tucker McCormack adds, “Their unique process of creating a wood-aged, non-alcoholic, spirit is extremely difficult, but the women behind Spiritless succeeded in making an amazing product that truly stands out in the market. The founder magic is palpable, and 99 Proof is prepared to support rapid growth in any way possible through our partnership.”

INTRODUCING: KENTUCKY 74

Meet Spiritless’ debut product, Kentucky 74, a first-of-its-kind, distilled non-alcoholic spirit crafted for your favorite bourbon cocktails. Underpinned by the familiar, whiskey-warmed notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak, Kentucky 74 allows consumers to enjoy the recognizable comforts of a barrel-aged spirit, without the intoxicating effects or the accompanying ethanol burn. The all-natural product also contains just 10% of the calories of bourbon. Kentucky 74 is blended and bottled in Waco, Texas and is available in 750 mL sized bottles for purchase at Total Wines throughout the state of Texas and nationwide at www.spiritless.com.

In celebration of a successful launch of their first non-alcoholic product and the girl power that helped them get there, the Spiritless team is proud to donate 2% of proceeds from every bottle of Kentucky 74 sold in 2021 to Step Up, a national non-profit which aims to “inspire women to inspire girls,” via a campaign they’ve coined “2% for the Girls.” Spiritless’ involvement will help to provide mentorship and after-school programs encouraging girls to become confident, college-bound, and career-focused individuals who are ready to join the next generation of professional, entrepreneurial women. The Step Up team is actively seeking partners in the Texas area.

While the Spiritless team is launching Kentucky 74 as their first product, they are passionate about scaling their business to provide a comprehensive line of high-quality Spiritless solutions to the beverage world. The Spiritless team looks forward to the day that any consumer can walk into any bar, choose a cocktail, and #orderitspiritless.

