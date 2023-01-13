Spiritland in search of new home for popular parties after closing on Southbank

Get into the groove: the nights ran for four years and drew some of the industry’s hottest names (Thomas Morgan)

The much-loved music bar and late night spot Spiritland is searching for a new home for its twice-weekly parties.

The self-proclaimed discotheque, which still has sites in King’s Cross and Mayfair, ran “Spiritland By Night” at the foot of Royal Festival Hall on Southbank for four years, but this month closed, because — according to its Twitter account — “the current conditions simply don’t allow it”.

With the space now unavailable, founder Paul Noble is looking for a “discreetly tucked-away abandoned nightclub in central London”, and said a light-up dancefloor would be a “bonus.”

He told the Standard: “We managed to create a unique space on the Southbank for parties, talks, supper clubs and afterparties.

“During our journey, we found a community of music lovers and brought in fantastic DJ talent every week, including Danny Krivit, Honey Dijon, François K and Hot Chip.

“We wanted to bring something uniquely London to the area, reflecting our shared musical heritage of this city across genres and generations — it’s a shame that we have had to call time on this, but our musical mission will continue elsewhere.”

Noble said Spiritland By Night “consistently punched above its weight” in London and hosted some of the music industry’s biggest names.

The event became synonymous with the capital’s music scene, “avoiding the hype” and instead focusing on the party.

Parties would be hosted in a room with a capacity of just 200, and with a state of the art sound system. Names such as Laurent Garnier, Danny Krivit, Sasha, Dennis Bovell, and Fabio and Grooverider also played.

Before the closure, two more parties are upcoming, with The Black Keys performing at the first, and Jarvis Cocker and Alexis Taylor at the final run.

Noble added: “We’re sad to leave our home on the Southbank but will return to the dancefloor once more in the future.”

