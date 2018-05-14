Spirited fight breaks out in warmups before ECHL game

(Journal Gazette)

The Fort Wayne Komets and Colorado Eagles took warming up to an entirely different level on Sunday night.

Prior to the start of Game 2 between the combatants, the teams reached a boiling point. A fiery, intense, fisticuff-filled boiling point.

The puck had yet to even drop on this one, but both teams had already landed a couple of punches in a ridiculous sequence.

The fight stemmed from an incident in Game 1 where Colorado’s Ryan Harrison ran Fort Wayne netminder Michael Houser. Obviously still upset, the Komets sought for vigilante justice.

My first question: where are the officials? Leaving a pair of teams that firmly established a dislike for one another in the previous game on the ice without anyone to stand in between seems like a poor idea.

And second, why are the two teams lined up on either side of the red line like they are about to engage in a 1950s East side vs. West side rumble? How did it get to the point where every single player stopped warming up to stare the other side down?

Regardless, the players sorted everything out on their own and played a hockey game.

No harm, no foul, ECW… I mean, ECHL.