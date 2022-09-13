Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. Announces that it will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on September 14th, 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (the “Company” or “Spirit”), a Canadian company that offers shareholders diversified exposure to the Blockchain and Digital Asset Industry, is pleased to announce that the common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”) under the ticker “SPIR” on September 14, 2022.



“This marks a very important milestone for the Company” stated Spirit’s Founder and CEO, Erich Perroulaz. “Our shareholders who supported us in this journey, invested in us and in the long-term value of this Ecosphere. We believe there is a very bright future ahead in this sector, for the Company and our shareholders.” continued Mr. Perroulaz.

The Company will be further capitalizing on the positive momentum from this listing, and will continue to drive towards accomplishing major milestones, including growing its Streaming and Royalties, and Staking business lines.

Antony Turner, COO, noted “Being listed strengthens our offering to the market, and gives our customers and investors confidence that we’re able to deliver on our strategy.”

As stated in the final prospectus of the Company dated August 8, 2022 (the “Prospectus”), the Company has granted a total of 5,721,133 incentive stock options (the “Options”) and awarded a total of 2,860,567 Restricted Share Units (“RSUs”). The Options and RSUs were granted to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company’s Share Compensation Plan (the “Plan”). The Options have an exercise price of $0.125 per Share and are exercisable on or before July 31, 2026 unless terminated pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The RSUs will vest in stages over a period of two years from the date of listing. Prior to listing on CSE, the Company has issued a total of 900,183 Shares for vested RSUs. The Options, the RSUs and any Shares issued upon exercise thereof will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day ending on the date that is four months and a day from the date of grant.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Spirit is a Canadian-Swiss group operating in the blockchain and digital asset sectors with the primary goal of creating value in a rapidly growing environment through recurring cash flows and capital appreciation.

Spirit provides investors with direct exposure to the sector, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing and holding the underlying crypto assets. Spirit’s strategy is based upon management’s conviction that the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem will provide significant growth and outperform traditional asset classes over the medium to long-term.

The Company’s strategy focuses on four complimentary economic units:

Royalties & Streams by lending capital to blockchain ecosystem participants, where repayment of the notional and interest takes place in the form of crypto assets;

Advisory & Research Services;

Treasury management through investment in major crypto assets with cold storage in Switzerland; and

Providing IT Solutions to the sector in the areas of Compliance, AML, Forensics and Risk Reporting.

For additional information, please contact:

Erich Perroulaz, Founder & CEO

info@spiritblockchain.com

