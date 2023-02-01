Spire Health Pathways - Functional Medicine Practice is Open for Business in Denver, Colorado

The Spire Health Pathways clinic located in Denver, Colorado, is taking a fresh approach to Functional Medicine by contracting with government and commercial insurance to bring the healing powers of functional medicine to all Coloradans and for a fraction of the typical price.

Spire Health Pathways Logo

Spire Health Pathways Logo

DENVER, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Functional Medicine practice with a fresh approach opens in southeast Denver. Located at 6895 E. Hampden Ave., Unit B, Denver, CO 80224, the Spire Health Pathways clinic, led by Dr. Crystal Dickerson, MD, opened its doors this year. The clinic is located in the building with AfterOurs Urgent Care just east of I-25. Spire Health Pathways is dedicated to providing comprehensive and personalized health and wellness services to clients through advances in Functional Medicine.

Functional medicine is a holistic approach to healthcare that focuses on identifying and treating the root causes of disease, rather than just managing symptoms. It involves a detailed analysis of a patient's medical history, lifestyle, and environmental factors to determine what evaluations are necessary including advanced and specialty testing to create a personalized treatment plan. Practitioners of functional medicine may use a combination of conventional and alternative therapies, such as nutrition, supplements, and acupuncture, to address imbalances in the body and support optimal health. Spire Health Pathways will soon be adding optional Wellness Coaching and IV Therapies to the suite of services. With these new services, patients can achieve accelerated positive outcomes on their health journey. The goal of functional medicine is to not only alleviate symptoms but to also promote overall wellness and prevent future illness by addressing the underlying causes.

Spire Health Pathways is committed to creating an inclusive and welcoming environment for all community members. Spire's services are tailored to meet the unique needs of each individual, and they work closely with the clients to set and achieve health and wellness goals. Dr. Dickerson commented on how this practice differs from almost any in Colorado: "Functional Medicine is gaining tremendous adoption across the country, but functional medicine practices often avoid contracting with insurance. This makes the solution cost prohibitive for value-minded patients."

Story continues

Many people find it difficult to pay for services outside of their insurance company provider network. The team has secured in-network contracts with Aetna, Medicare, Colorado Medicaid, BCBS, and contracts with the other major Colorado payors are in process. Though it complicates the business, it conveys the concern for the patient's well-being, including financial well-being. Dr. Dickerson concludes: "We want to touch as many people in our community as possible … We want to guide them on the path to feeling their best!"

For more information about Spire Health Pathways, visit their website, call them at (720) 575-1922, or send them an email to info@spirehp.com.

Contact Information:

Crystal Dickerson

Physician / Medical Director

drdickerson@spirehp.com

(720) 575-1922



Dan McDermott

Executive Director

danmcdermott@spirehp.com

(720) 318-8791



Related Images













Image 1: Spire Health Pathways Logo





Logo for Spire Health Pathways, a Functional Medicine Practice located in Denver, Colorado, and serving all Coloradans.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



