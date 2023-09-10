Spirax-Sarco Engineering's (LON:SPX) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.46

The board of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.46 on the 10th of November, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.6%, which is below the industry average.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Based on the last dividend, Spirax-Sarco Engineering is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 99% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 47.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.571, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £1.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 11% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Earnings has been rising at 3.8% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. Growth of 3.8% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On Spirax-Sarco Engineering's Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think Spirax-Sarco Engineering is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Spirax-Sarco Engineering that you should be aware of before investing. Is Spirax-Sarco Engineering not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

