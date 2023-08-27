Spirax-Sarco Engineering's (LON:SPX) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

The board of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.46 on the 10th of November, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.6% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Based on the last dividend, Spirax-Sarco Engineering is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 99% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 47.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.571, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £1.56. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, Spirax-Sarco Engineering has only grown its earnings per share at 3.8% per annum over the past five years. Spirax-Sarco Engineering is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Spirax-Sarco Engineering is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Spirax-Sarco Engineering that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

