Spiralling energy bills could lead to rise in cot deaths

Mother cuddling baby

Britain’s energy bill crisis could lead to a rise in cot deaths, paediatricians have warned.

Health experts have warned of a “significant humanitarian crisis” resulting in thousands of lives lost, with up to 10 million children’s lives worsened.

Forecasts have suggested that more than half of the country could be pushed into fuel poverty this winter unless measures are taken to tackle the crisis, said the report by University College London (UCL).

Leading doctors warned parents that attempts to “cuddle for warmth” could cut short children’s lives, warning in particular against co-sleeping with babies.

Prof Ian Sinha, consultant respiratory paediatrician at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, said medics were fearful that children could face “grave consequences” as parents struggle to pay the bills this winter.

NHS baby clinics are warning parents not to wrap babies up in too many layers, or share a bed with them, he said.

“Don’t put your baby in lots of layers because we know that that is a risk for cot death and preterm infants are already at high risk,” he said.

“We've had to say try not to sleep in bed with your baby.

“People are saying, well, let's all cuddle together, that will keep us warm. Again, that is one of the key risk factors for cot deaths.”

The report led by Prof Sir Michael Marmot, director of UCL’s Institute of Health Equity, highlighted forecasts by the University of York, which said that 55 per cent of households will fall into fuel poverty this January unless there are effective interventions.

Latest government estimates have suggested the rate is around 13 per cent in England, rising to 25 per cent in Scotland - but figures are outdated.

Different nations assess fuel poverty differently, but it is based on a combination of household income, energy efficiency and energy affordability.

The forecasts suggested that around one in 10 excess winter deaths are normally caused by fuel poverty, meaning around 6,000 deaths last year. Researchers said that the number of fatalities could be much higher this year.

They said they were concerned about the impact of cold homes on younger generations, suggesting that between five and 10 million children could see their development harmed.

Experts said children growing up in cold, badly insulated homes were more likely to suffer lung damage, mental health problems and other developmental delays.

Around three in four children admitted to hospital with significant chest infections are linked to poor housing, with asthma fuelled by cold homes, said researchers.

Sir Michael said: “The Government needs to act, and act right now. It’s clear we are facing a significant humanitarian crisis with thousands losing their lives and millions of children’s development blighted, leading to inequalities that will last a lifetime.”

The report said that “obscene” profits by energy providers and poor quality housing could cut short lives.

It added: “In a rich country, the idea that more than half of households should face fuel poverty is a sad judgment of the management of our affairs.”