Spinoff positions Vale to capitalize on EV market: Gilpin

Vale's new spinoff company, which will focus primarily on base metal operations like nickel and copper, will create new opportunities for cities like Sudbury, according to Ontario operations head Gord Gilpin.

At a luncheon organized by the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce last week, Gilpin provided an update on the new Vale Base Metals unit, as well as the company’s operations and capital projects within the province.

The new company splits Vale's base metal operations from its larger iron ore business. Prior to the split, base metals accounted for just 14 per cent of Vale's $55 billion revenues in 2022, while iron ore made up 80 per cent.

Announced last year, the decision has been framed as a way to ensure these operations receive better investments, without having to compete for funds within the company.

"The relative size of our iron ore business is so large, it overshadows things," said Gilpin in his talk on Thursday. A separate vehicle for base metals “allows us to be prepared more appropriately and we're getting some good interest."

With governments and consumers shifting from gas-powered to electric vehicles, demand for base metals like nickel and copper has already started to surge. With a dedicated base metals company, Gilpin said Vale is well-positioned capitalize on those demands.

"To be clear, Vale is not planning to sell the business," he said. "Vale views base metals as their main source of growth for the future. This forces us to be much more focused as a standalone business."

The new company includes a number of assets, including Vale's Canadian nickel assets, Indonesian joint ventures, the Brazil Onca Puma nickel mine and the Salobo copper project.

Vale's Sudbury operations — five mines, a mill, a smelter, and a refinery — are also included. Local operations account for 60 of the 95 kilotonnes of nickel and 79 of the 95 kilotonnes of copper extracted by Vale in North America annually.

"We're blessed in our jurisdiction here to have some of the cleanest nickel in the world, from a (greenhouse gas) perspective,” said Gilpin. "We are the only mine-to-refine supplier of nickel in the North American market. We are fortunate to have assets in our jurisdiction with a very, very competitive ESG (environmental, social and governance) footprint. We are aiming to build one of the largest pureplay (focusing exclusively on a particular product) base metals players in the world. We truly have a generational opportunity in front of us."

A number of capital projects are currently underway.

The Creighton Mine project is heading into Phase 5, which will extend the mine to the 9,760 level and implement new infrastructure, including all electric equipment. A $1.1-billion investment, the project is expected to double nickel production to 30 kilotonnes annually and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 30 per cent.

Exploration drilling in Sudbury is a major part of the company's growth strategy, said Gilpin. Their operations will include "near mine" exploration, to discover new deposits near existing sites.

"Sudbury still has high potential for discovery," he said. "If you've got a mine operating, there's a good chance you're going to find more material there. We have over 50 square kilometres of area where we have the potential to find new sources."

To ensure their nickel remains attractive to purchasers looking for suppliers for EV batteries, Gilpin said the company will also be focusing on reducing their emissions.

One such effort is a $186-million investment in an sulphur dioxide scrubber at the Copper Cliff Nickel refinery, a project that's expected to be completed by 2026.

The company also said it's exploring "circular mining" opportunities, with the intent of generating value from waste. Potential projects including recycling material in spent batteries for use in EV production, as well as extracting metals from Sudbury's tailings, slag and waste piles.

"These will not be easy challenges," said Gilpin. "But we're putting our hand up and saying we're going to get on the same plane that everyone else needs to get on to do these things responsibly."

