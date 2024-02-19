Spinning Back Clique LIVE: UFC 300 main event reaction, Ilia Topuria’s star potential, more UFC 298 fallout (noon ET)
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.
This week’s panel of Mike Bohn, Brian “Goze” Garcia and Matthew Wells will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate:
The long-awaited confirmation of the UFC 300 main event on April 13, which will see Alex Pereira put his light heavyweight title on the line against Jamahal Hill. There was endless speculation about what fight would get the headlining spot on the historic card, but was the final solution satisfactory?
Ilia Topuria backed up all his bold pre-fight talk and knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in the second round of the UFC 298 main event to become new featherweight champion. With an unbeaten record and a flourishing following, is Topuria poised to become the next big star for the UFC? And what’s the right call for his first defense – especially if it happens in Spain?
Robert Whittaker rebounded from his loss to Dricus Du Plessis with a unanimous decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 298, putting him back in the mix among middleweight contenders. Whittaker is still determined to become champion, so what could his path back to the title look like?
Merab Dvalishvili pushed his winning streak to 10 fights and potentially sent Henry Cejudo into retirement with a unanimous decision win at UFC 298. UFC CEO Dana White anointed Dvalishvili as No. 1 contender for the winner Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera at UFC 299, and 2024 is shaping up to be fascinating at bantamweight.
PFL vs. Bellator: Champions goes down Saturday in Saudi Arabia and it’s a significant event to kick off the new era for the top non-UFC promotions. There are multiple champion-vs-champion fights scheduled, as well as a number of other key matchups, which means a lot is on the line for the supposed future “co-leader” in MMA.