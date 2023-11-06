Spinning Back Clique LIVE: UFC 295 title bouts, White’s Fury-Ngannou response, Nunes’ successor, more

Our “Spinning Back Clique” panel discusses the continued fallout from Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury, the reshuffled UFC 295 and more.

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.

This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate:

It’s been more than a week, but the combat sports world still is abuzz with talk of Tyson Fury, who escaped Francis Ngannou’s boxing debut with a split decision win in Saudi Arabia. Now it sounds like Ngannou’s first foray into boxing was successful enough he’ll have his second shot at a first win before he returns to MMA.

Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping are regulars on the commentary desk for UFC events now that their UFC Hall of Fame careers are over. They each have a big online presence with podcasts and YouTube content, and they recently decided to lob out a few matchmaking ideas. They weren’t bad. Can we pick any holds in them, or will they stand up?

It might not have been what most were expecting, but Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva were tapped to fight for the vacant women’s bantamweight title that Amanda Nunes gave up when she retired. We’ll break down the UFC 297 matchup.

The UFC’s return to Sao Paulo for the first time since 2019, and its second trip to Brazil in 2023, wasn’t perfect by any stretch of the imagination. Heck, it lost three fights in a 36-hour period from the weigh-ins until fight night. But what went right?

With Jon Jones on the shelf for a long while, Sergei Pavlovich faces Tom Aspinall for an interim heavyweight title. And the vacant light heavyweight title is up for grabs between Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira. We’ll break down UFC 295 title fights at Madison Square Garden in New York.

… and much more.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie