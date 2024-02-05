Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): Announcing fights that aren’t yet fights, un-retirements, rejuvenations and more

Another MMA retirement didn’t stick that long, it seems. Kevin Lee said he’s coming out of retirement to fight again. He’s just the latest fighter to change his mind. Is it the right move for him? When and whom should he fight? And what are our thoughts in general when fighters hang up the gloves, then change their minds shortly afterward?

Nassourdine Imavov beat Roman Dolidze in the UFC Fight Night 235 headliner. It wasn’t celebrated much, pre- or post-fight. Was the perceived lack of major interest an issue of matchmaking? Oversturation? What went wrong?

One recent hot take was that the UFC’s women’s bantamweight division should go away. Amanda Nunes retired last year, so why keep it? But then Ryan Clark’s opinion got obliterated when the UFC announced Kayla Harrison had arrived – to fight at 135 pounds. Will this revitalize the division? What do we make of Clark’s comment?

Molly McCann was a hot commodity, but back-to-back losses had her trying to figure out her future. She made the tough call to drop from flyweight to strawweight and had a brilliant debut with the first submission win of her career and a $50,000 bonus. We’ll discuss her move, what it will mean for her career, and who could join her soon with a weight class change to jumpstart things.