Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): Brandon Moreno's return, Belal Muhammad out of UFC 310, Max Holloway's move

Check out this week's "Spinning Back Clique," MMA Junkie's weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.

This week's panel of Brian "Goze" Garcia, Nolan King and Danny Segura will join host "Gorgeous" George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate the following topics:

UFC Fight Night 246 went down Saturday in Canada and left us with two key results at men's and women's flyweight. In the main event, former champion Brandon Moreno successfully returned to action after taking a break from the sport by dominating Amir Albazi in a unanimous decision win. Also, Erin Blanchfield outpointed Rose Namajunas in a hard-fought decision to cement herself as a top title contender. What happens next? We discuss.

Bad news. UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad suffered a foot injury and was forced out of his title bout against Shavkat Rakhmonov in the main event of UFC 310. This leaves a big hole to fill since the bout was scheduled to headline the final pay-per-view of the year. Should the UFC implement an interim title? If so, who should fight for it? We react to Muhammad's injury and how it impacts both UFC 310 and the welterweight division.

A lot of news went down this past week, including fight bookings and retirements. Former UFC champion Germaine de Randamie announced her retirement from the sport; the UFC booked a key welterweight bout between Ian Machado Garry and Joaquin Buckley for December; and featherweight all-time great Max Holloway revealed he is moving back up to lightweight. We analyze those headlines and more.

We close out the show by previewing Saturday's UFC Fight Night 247 event in Las Vegas. We break down the welterweight bout between Neil Magny and rising contender Carlos Prates headlining the card, along with other standout bouts.

More UFC!

Amir Albazi says he'll get back to flyweight contention after UFC Edmonton dismantling

Dustin Stoltzfus gets 'life-changing' bonus for stunning KO of Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Edmonton

Youssef Zalal sets goal to headline a UFC event in 2025: 'I'm on the path of doing that'

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Spinning Back Clique LIVE (noon ET): Brandon Moreno's return, Belal Muhammad out of UFC 310, Max Holloway's move