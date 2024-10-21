Spinning Back Clique LIVE: Francis Ngannou dominates, UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway preview, more

Check out this week's "Spinning Back Clique," MMA Junkie's weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.

This week's panel of Brian "Goze" Garcia, Mike Bohn and Danny Segura will join host "Gorgeous" George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate the following topics:

Francis Ngannou reminded the MMA world why he's one of the most terrifying fighters to ever set foot in the cage. This past Saturday, the former UFC heavyweight champion viciously stopped Renan Ferreira in the main event of PFL: Battle of the Giants in Saudi Arabia. It was a big win that shook up the heavyweight landscape. Now that he's back in MMA, can we say Ngannou remains the "Baddest Man on the Planet"? What should be next for Ngannou? We discuss.

Ngannou's TKO win wasn't the only thing that made headlines at PFL: Battle of the Giants. Women's MMA legend Cris Cyborg picked up a decision win over former PFL champion Larissa Pacheco, Johnny Eblen defended his Bellator belt in a rematch against Fabian Edwards, and Paul Hughes pulled off an upset by defeating A.J. McKee, among other things. We react to some of the key results on PFL's pay-per-view event.

Over in the UFC side of things, Anthony Hernandez dominated Michel Pereira in the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night 245. It was a big win that put Hernandez on a six-fight winning streak, with five of those coming by stoppage. Is Hernandez a serious threat to the middleweight title? Where does Pereira go from here? We dissect the main event of UFC Fight Night 245.

Finally, it's UFC 308 fight week. That's right, in just a few days time, Ilia Topuria will defend his UFC featherweight title against Max Holloway Preview in an extremely highly-anticipated matchup. There's a lot on the line here. Could Topuria steal Fighter of the Year with a win over Holloway? Could a win cement Holloway as the greatest to ever do it at featherweight? We break down this championship fight along with other bog bouts in the card, including Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Spinning Back Clique LIVE: Francis Ngannou dominates, UFC 308: Topuria vs. Holloway preview, more