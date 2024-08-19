Spinning Back Clique LIVE: Dricus Du Plessis submits Israel Adesanya, other UFC 305 results, Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree

Check out this week's "Spinning Back Clique," MMA Junkie's weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts.

This week's panel of Brian "Goze" Garcia, Matt Wells and Danny Segura will join host "Gorgeous" George Garcia live at a special start time of 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate the following topics:

It was "And still" Saturday when [autotag]Dricus Du Plessis[/autotag] defended his middleweight belt for the first time against former champion [autotag]Israel Adesanya[/autotag] in the main event of UFC 305. Du Plessis (22-2 MMA, 8-0 UFC) submitted Adesanya (24-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) in the fourth round of their contest, and now appears to have set up a title rematch with Sean Strickland. Is that the right fight to make? Where does Adesanya go from here? We discuss the fallout from the UFC 305 main event.

Du Plessis' win wasn't the only important thing that went down at UFC 305. The card also was host to several key results, including [autotag]Kai Kara-France[/autotag]'s TKO win over [autotag]Steve Erceg[/autotag], [autotag]Dan Hooker[/autotag]'s upset of [autotag]Mateusz Gamrot[/autotag], and many more. We break down all the notable moments outside the UFC 305 main event.

UFC 307 has its headlining acts. [autotag]Alex Pereira[/autotag] will be defending his light heavyweight title against [autotag]Khalil Rountree[/autotag] in the main event, and a women's bantamweight title fight between [autotag]Raquel Pennington[/autotag] and [autotag]Julianna Peña[/autotag] will serve as its co-main event. There's plenty to digest with those big bout announcements.

Looking ahead, the panels dives into Friday's final 2024 PFL playoff event and UFC on ESPN 62, which takes place Saturday in Las Vegas.

