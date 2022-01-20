‘Spineless’ robber blackmailed gay men he met on Grindr

(Getty Images)

A “nasty and spineless” man who used Grindr to target gay men for sex and then to rob and blackmail them has been jailed for five years.

Detectives are looking for more of Anouar Sabbar’s victims to come forward after he told officers they would never catch him.

The 28-year-old from Cole Street, Southwark would have consensual sex with men then claim he was an escort or threaten to tell girlfriends of the victims to extort cash from them.

Sabbar would seek out and meet men who have sex with men on Grindr, a dating app for gay, bi and trans people.

Anouar Sabbar was jailed for five years (Met Police)

After consensual sex, Sabbar would state he was an escort and demanded money from the victims.

He also threatened to use violence or blackmail in order to intimidate the men.

He stole a total of £2,360 between April 2019 and June 2021 from the victims whose ages varied from 25-57-years-old.

Once he got the money, Sabbar would block the victim’s profile on the app, which automatically removed the online conversation for both parties, making it difficult for him to be traced.

Sabbar would swap his SIM cards and mobile phone number regularly and often changed his hairstyle so he wasn’t recognised.

In one incident, Sabbar threatened to tell the victim’s girlfriend about their sexual encounter and disclose their chat history and photographs if he did not make payments.

Once it was determined Sabbar was the suspect for the offences, a manhunt to arrest him began.

An officer called him and Sabbar swore at her, telling her they would never catch him.

Later that day, officers found another address for Sabbar in Southwark through intelligence checks and he was arrested.

Sabbar gave a no comment interview and was charged with 23 offences including robbery, theft, blackmail and fraud.

He pleaded guilty to robbery, theft, five counts of blackmail and five counts of fraud and was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, 20 January.

DI Arif Sharif urged anyone who may have been a victim to come forward.

“Sabbar is a nasty and spineless individual who used Grindr to target victims and used their vulnerabilities against them”, he said.

“It is with thanks to the officer who diligently carried out the investigation that this dangerous offender has been taken off the streets.

“There may be others who were exploited by Sabbar who until now have felt unable to tell anyone. “

Supt Martin Kirby Kirby, the Met’s lead for hate crime said: “We are working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service to protect the identities of victims in these cases, recognising that some victims may not identify as gay or bisexual or be ‘out’ to friends or relatives, perhaps because of cultural reasons.

“We are doing all we can, by working closely with other agencies, to give victims the support that is right for them.”

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim, please call 101 quoting Op Fardella. In an emergency always call 999.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org. You can also contact the charity Galop by calling their LGBT+ hate crime helpline on 0207 704 2040 or visiting galop.org.uk.