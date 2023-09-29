People on TikTok use spineboards to stretch and manage back pain — buy one on sale on Amazon right now

Suffering with back soreness or pain is kind of the worst. It can hurt to sit, lay down and even just stand still. Unfortunately, back pain is becoming more common as people work from home in setups that are not ergonomically designed.

Back pain is nothing to play around with, so if you're in serious pain you should definitely consult with a medical professional. If, however, you suspect that poor posture or sitting in a less-than-ideal chair is the culprit, consider buying a spineboard. They're really popular on TikTok right now, with users raving about how they offer a really nice back stretch.

This video by @spineboardz2, for example, has nearly one million likes. As you can see from the video, the device is nothing super fancy, but it does allow you to lay in a position that gives your back a satisfying stretch.

Want to try a spineboard for yourself? There are actually lots of different options on Amazon, but this one from Magic Back Support Store is super popular with more than 20,000 ratings. It also happens to be an extra 5% off right now when you apply the on-site coupon.

This Back Stretching Device from Magic Back Support Store arrives in two separate pieces that you can easily snap together. Once assembled, you lay on the spineboard to begin stretching your back. You can keep your arms at your sides or raise them over your head to stretch your back even further.

In the comments, shoppers on Amazon say they "highly recommend" this spineboard and that it offers pain relief.

If you're looking to stretch out your back without having to visit a professional chiropractor, this affordable spineboard might just be what you need.

