Spine Bone Stimulators Market: By Device Type, By End User, By Surgery, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031

Spine Bone Stimulators Market to surpass USD 763. 3 million by 2031 from USD 542. 8 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 3. 5% in the coming years, i. e. , 2021-31.  . Product Overview

New York, July 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Spine Bone Stimulators Market: By Device Type, By End User, By Surgery, And Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends For 2019–2021 And Forecasts To 2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288801/?utm_source=GNW
Bone stimulators apply low electrical currents and are used to encourage bone development and improve spinal fusion. Bone stimulators can be implanted or worn on the exterior of the spine.   Bone stimulators involve a variety of technologies to create the energy they apply to a damaged bone. Direct current, capacitive coupling, pulsed electromagnetic fields, and low-intensity pulsed ultrasound are among the several technologies. 49 Electrical and ultrasound simulators are the most regularly utilized bone stimulators.

Market Highlights
The global  Spine Bone Stimulators Market is expected to register a notable CAGR of 3.5% by 2031

Spinal cord disorders are becoming more common. Furthermore, increased knowledge of newly discovered technologies and an increase in healthcare expenditure have boosted market growth significantly.

Global  Spine Bone Stimulators Market: Segments
Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

Based on Surgery, the Global  Spine Bone Stimulators Market is fragmented into Open Spine Surgery, Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. Over the projection period, the public segment is expected to develop faster. Due to rising demand, Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery is expected to dominate the worldwide Spine Bone Stimulators industry.

The hospital’s segment is anticipated to lead the market with the highest CAGR during 2021-31

By End User, the Global  Spine Bone Stimulators Market is divided into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others. The hospital’s segment accounted for the largest market share of the global  Spine Bone Stimulators market. The number of surgical specialty hospitals with physician investors has increased in recent years.

Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increase in the geriatric population

Low back pain is one of the most prevalent health problems among people aged 60 and over. Although most causes of LBP in older people are non-specific and self-limiting, elders are more prone to develop various LBP pathologies and/or chronic LBP due to age-related physical and psychological changes. The frequency of rickets, fractures, and hip dysplasia among the elderly is expected to make spine bone stimulators more important. Furthermore, significant advances in healthcare are being achieved, such as the use of electrical stimulation to improve bone fusion. Technical advancements in the healthcare industry have an impact on the spine bone stimulator market.

The advent of bone growth-stimulating drugs

There are currently several treatment methods available in the surgeon’s armamentarium for all of the aforementioned cases in which the normal process of bone regeneration is either impaired or simply insufficient, which can be used either alone or in combination for the enhancement or management of these complex clinical situations, which can often be recalcitrant to treatment and represent a medical and socioeconomic challenge.

Restraint
The high initial cost of these devices

The high initial cost of these devices restrains the growth of the industry considerably. Innovative medical equipment has a premium price due to significant research and development expenditures, the cost of clinical trials, and market variables. Pharmaceutical spending is influenced not just by pricing, but also by the physician prescribing decisions and patient compliance with prescriptions.

Global  Spine Bone Stimulators Market: Key Players
Enovis (DJO Global, Inc.)

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Zimmer Biomet
Orthofix Medical Inc.
Elizur Corporation
Ossatec Benelux BV
IGEA S.p.A.
ManaMed Inc.
Theragen, Inc.
Intelligent Implants
Orchid Medical, Inc.
Other Prominent Players

Global Spine Bone Stimulators Market: Regions
Global  Spine Bone Stimulators Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. During the projected period, North America is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR. Due to improvements in the healthcare situation. Increased clinical research and the significance of prominent players in the US healthcare industry are expected to boost regional growth. Furthermore, government approvals for healthcare items have boosted market growth and will continue to do so as the regional industry develops.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global  Spine Bone Stimulators Market
COVID-19 The worldwide Spine Bone Stimulator market is expected to be negatively impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. Globally, the COVID-19 epidemic put a strain on healthcare systems. The COVID-19 pandemic impeded the detection and treatment of spinal injury in 2020 since it decreased the number of road traffic accidents and outdoor sports activities.

Global  Spine Bone Stimulators Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – the United States and Canada
Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America
Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, South East Asia, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific
the Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – GCC, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa
The global Spine Bone Stimulators Market report also contains an analysis on:

Global  Spine Bone Stimulators Market Segments:

By Device Type
Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators
Non-Invasive Spine Bone Stimulators  
By End Users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Others
By Surgery
Open Spine Surgery
Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery
Global  Spine Bone Stimulators Market Dynamics
Global  Spine Bone Stimulators Market Size
Supply & Demand
Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
Competition & Companies Involved in the Market
Value Chain of the Market
Market Drivers and Restraints
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288801/?utm_source=GNW

