“This Is Spinal Tap ”sequel to rock out with Sirs Paul McCartney and Elton John, says Rob Reiner

Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer will begin filming with Reiner at the end of February.

This is still Spinal Tap.

Rob Reiner made his feature directorial debut with the 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer as the titular Brit metal band. Now, 40 years later, he and the original cast are revisiting the beloved film — with some new famous friends along for the ride.

Reiner dropped a few names on the RHLSTP with Richard Herring podcast.

"We're making a sequel," Reiner said. "We're gonna start shooting at the end of February. And everybody's back. And Paul McCartney is joining us, and Elton John, and a few other surprises. Garth Brooks."

Spinal Tap II will once again star McKean as band frontman David St. Hubbins, Guest as guitarist Nigel Tufnel, and Shearer as bassist Derek Smalls while Reiner himself will reprise the role of documentarian Marty DiBergi.

"When it was announced that Spinal Tap would reunite for one final concert, Marty DiBergi saw this as a chance to make things right with the band who viewed This Is Spinal Tap as a hatchet job," Reiner said in a statement announcing the sequel back in May 2022. "So he left his position as visiting adjunct teacher's assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts in pursuit of film history."

Shearer, as Smalls, released a song in September taking aim at everyone's favorite pink lady with "Must Crush Barbie," and offered some details as to what he's been up to lately. One word: crypto.

"Been spending the last year or so as Brand Ambassador for BruegelCoin, the Dutch cryptocurrency," Smalls said in the song's press release. "Since it was cratering this past spring, I was following the news more than usual, which is where I got bombarded by all the Barbie BS. I don't know which angered me more, but it's really hard to write a song about crypto."

This Is Spinal Tap II was initially slated for a March 19, 2024 release but the writers' and actors' strikes caused delays throughout the industry and an updated release date has yet to be announced.



