Spinal Cord Injury P.E.I. offering free seated exercise class for people with disabilities

The free seated exercise class is offered by Spinal Cord Injury P.E.I. and takes place weekly at the Charlottetown Royalty Centre.

A new seated exercise class being offered by Spinal Cord injury P.E.I. is aiming to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities.

The class, which began mid-October, is offered twice a week at the Charlottetown Royalty Centre and is free to anyone interested in doing it.

Board member and physiotherapist Bonnie Caldwell teaches the class and said this type of program is really needed.

"Exercise is so important for everybody — it doesn't matter whether you're in a wheelchair or not — we need to find a way that it's available to everybody," she said.

Caldwell recently retired from her position in the rehabilitation unit of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. She said once people have completed hospital rehab programs it can be difficult to stay active, or find a gym or class that works for them.

"We have people who have had a spinal cord injury, we have people who have multiple sclerosis, and other people who have had a stroke."

Benefits beyond physical fitness

Caldwell said the class features basic exercise and stretches.

Participants use hand weights and other equipment, and sometimes they play a game of keeping a balloon in the air.

"We can modify based on what your abilities are," she said.

Caldwell said the hour-long class has both physical and social benefits. In fact, it's split into 30 minutes of fitness, and 30 minutes of social time.

"If you're not able to work anymore because of what's happened to you or your neurological condition, now you have a place to go," she said.

The social interaction will keep people coming back more than the exercises, according to Caldwell.

Positive feedback

Lorne Doucette has multiple sclerosis. He's been in a wheelchair for about three years and said the class helps improve his range of motion and it's nice to get out and talk to other people.

"I know when I used to go to gyms before, when I think about it, you don't see things that are that accessible," said Doucette.

"I think it's great ... you need to make it easier for people with disabilities," he said.

Alan Stanley has used a wheelchair since he was injured in a biking accident about seven years ago.

He said he's excited about the class, and that it's good for his posture and mobility.

"Fitness is a little bit difficult when you can't use your entire body to get out there — there's no running, there's no biking, there's no kayaking," he said. "I think it's a great idea."

Stanley said Caldwell should be commended for initiating the classes.

Hoping to expand

The class will run for a six-week session to start, with other sessions planned for after that.

Spinal Cord Injury P.E.I. is hoping to buy some more equipment and eventually expand the class into other communities as well.

The group is also looking for funding to help participants with transportation costs.

Caldwell said she will begin in Charlottetown but also plans do a session in Montague, and eventually train more instructors to bring it to other parts of the Island.

"Hopefully the community will really come behind us and we will get sponsors and grow it."