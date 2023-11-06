How a spinal cord implant 'profoundly' improved the life of one Parkinson's patient

Marc Gauthier had trouble getting up from a chair. His steps were small and shaky and he would fall five or six times a day. His Parkinson's disease had gotten so bad he couldn't be left alone.

The former architect and small-town mayor had been "reborn" once, two decades earlier, when he received an implant that stimulated his brain, stabilizing his trembling hands. He was ready for another rebirth.

So, two years ago, Gauthier, who lives in a French region famous for its wine-making, volunteered to be the first person ever to receive a spinal cord stimulator designed to treat Parkinson's.

Now, he's the subject of a study, published Monday, reporting his success.

Speaking with reporters Thursday via a webinar, Gauthier, 63, said his walking has improved enough that he can go to a store alone again. He can climb stairs. And he no longer tumbles to the ground.

A device implanted in Gauthier's lower back sends pulses of energy to his spinal cord, which then sends signals to muscles in his hips and legs, restoring connections damaged by Parkinson's. The stimulation improves his balance and stops the "freezing" that is common among people with Parkinson's.

Detectors placed in his shoes and on his legs and hips detect residual movements and update the location and timing of the stimulation to help propel him forward and help him navigate stairs.

The stimulation is tailored specifically to Gauthier's physiology and needs, though the technology has been used before to enable a small number of people with spinal cord injuries to walk again.

Frenchman Marc Gauthier, 63, is the first person to ever receive a spinal cord stimulator to help treat Parkinson's disease. (Credit: WEBER Gilles)

Researchers have spent five years adapting a neuroprosthetic to help patients with Parkinson's, publishing their results in the journal Nature Medicine on Monday. "The principles and technology are really very much the same," said Grégoire Courtine, the neuroscientist who has led both efforts.

Gauthier, speaking in French as Courtine and other researchers translated, said the difference for him has been dramatic: "I can now walk with much more confidence and my daily life has profoundly improved."

Story continues

Directing pulses to the right place at the right time

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that typically strikes after age 60, but can start earlier. In Gauthier's case, it began when he was just 35.

The disease, which gets worse over time, is characterized by involuntary movements, stiffness and trouble with balance and coordination. It can also cause problems with talking, mental and behavioral changes, sleep issues, depression, memory difficulties and fatigue.

For most patients, treatment begins with drugs to replace dopamine, the brain chemical that is lost in Parkinson's. Brain implants that provide deep brain stimulation can be used as patients progress, particularly to address hand tremors. Gauthier received a DBS implant 20 years ago, which he described as his first rebirth.

But as the disease progresses, many patients develop gait problems that are resistant to both dopamine and DBS, said Jocelyn Bloch, the neurosurgeon at Lausanne University Hospital in Switzerland who performed Gauthier's latest surgery. That's what this spinal cord stimulation is designed to address.

The stimulator, she said, is similar to one used for decades to treat neuropathic pain and though it must be precisely located, the surgery to implant it is straightforward.

The difficult part is delivering the pulses of energy at precisely the right time and in the right places to benefit each patient. "If you stimulate in the wrong manner with the wrong patterns and the wrong parameters, you can really disturb gait," said Eduardo Martin Moraud, an expert in neuromodulation at Lausanne University Hospital.

Gauthier, for example, has a very uneven gait, but by providing stimulation to one side, it becomes much more symmetrical and balanced, said Courtine, who co-directs with Bloch the NeuroRestore center, an R&D platform based in French-speaking Switzerland that develops neurosurgical approaches to restoring neurological function.

Jocelyn Bloch, a neurosurgeon at Lausanne University Hospital in Switzerland, is helping develop neuroprosthetic devices to enable people with spinal cord injuries to walk again and to improve the gait of people with Parkinson's disease.

While the device corrects deficits and amplifies Gauthier's movement, it does not direct it, Moraud said. "He's always fully in control of what he does. At no point is he controlled by the machine."

He turns the device off when sleeping or when sitting for long periods. He can feel tingling from the stimulator, but it's not bothersome.

As the disease progresses, researchers expect they will have to re-tune the device to keep each patient from backsliding.

Getting the devices to more people

The team has already implanted a stimulator in a second patient who is showing early signs of progress, Moraud said, though they have not yet written up their results.

Next, they plan, with funding from the Michael J. Fox Foundation, to initiate the therapy with six more patients. The team hopes they can better understand how patients might differ in their response to the stimulation, and whether some won't benefit at all.

Through their company, ONWARD Medical, they hope to scale up the technology so it will be useful for many more people with Parkinson's and spinal cord injuries

"I only hope that we go from one to 1,000 (people)," Courtine said. "That is the mission we have: to make this available widely across the world."

Grégoire Courtine holds up the array that's implanted on the spinal cord of paralyzed patients.

In a commentary accompanying Monday's study, two researchers not involved in the work said their only concerns are that results might be variable. They want to understand if it will be effective enough for everyone, or if more invasive technologies will be needed to obtain the specific data needed for each patient.

Courtine said he expects more data will become available, from patients who have had DBS devices implanted more recently. Gauthier's device is older so it doesn't provide the real-time information available in newer models.

"It will be exciting to see how this approach translates to a larger group of patients with freezing-of-gait in the setting of advanced PD," authors Aviv Mizrahi-Kliger and Karunesh Ganguly wrote.

The device won't cure people, Bloch noted, but, ideally, it will give them a better quality of life, just as it has improved Gauthier's.

Gauthier said his wife is particularly happy because he can go out unassisted and she can finally be alone at home, Bloch said, laughing, as she translated.

"It wasn't a straight line, an easy line," Gauthier said about the process of getting the implant and learning to use it. "It was a lot of work. But it was worth it."

Contact Karen Weintraub at kweintraub@usatoday.com.

Health and patient safety coverage at USA TODAY is made possible in part by a grant from the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation and Competition in Healthcare. The Masimo Foundation does not provide editorial input.

A device implanted in his lower back helps Parkinson's patient Marc Gauthier negotiate stairs.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Parkinson's disease patient reports progress from spinal cord implant