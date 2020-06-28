Spin and win: Briscoe seals Xfinity triumph in overtime at Pocono; Dash 4 Cash to Chastain

Chase Briscoe emerged from an eventful NASCAR Xfinity Series race Sunday afternoon at Pocono Raceway, recovering from a spin with 22 laps to go and converting a winning move on Ross Chastain in overtime to score his fourth victory of the season in the crash-filled Pocono Green 225.

Briscoe led 24 of the 91 laps in the Stewart-Haas Racing No. 98 Ford. His first win at the 2.5-mile triangular track was the sixth of his Xfinity Series career.

Chastain came home in second place, 1.015 seconds behind at the checkered flag. His runner-up effort secured a $100,000 bonus in the final race of the Xfinity Series’ Dash 4 Cash program, as Chastain was the top finisher among the four eligible drivers, outrunning Justin Haley, Alex Labbe and Austin Cindric. It was Chastain’s second Dash 4 Cash bonus in this year’s four-race program.

Jeremy Clements took third with Myatt Snider and Michael Annett filling out the top five.

The race was slowed by a slew of caution periods, including two in the first stage that derailed Joe Gibbs Racing contenders Brandon Jones (Lap 1) and Harrison Burton (Lap 15).

Several other hopefuls were snagged in later incidents, including a clash between Justin Haley and Riley Herbst that resulted in a two-lap penalty for Haley for rough driving. And a multi-car crash involved JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric, along with Team Penske’s Austin Cindric and others on the 53rd lap.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is scheduled Saturday (3 p.m. ET, NBC, IMS, SiriusXM), the series’ first event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s oval-road course layout.

