Spin twins Sarah Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone see England past Pakistan

England’s latest leg-spin sensation Sarah Glenn stole the show in victory over Pakistan but the T20 World Cup debutant said she wouldn’t be where she is without partner-in-crime Sophie Ecclestone.

Glenn has been one of the breakthrough stars of the England squad since head coach Lisa Keightley took over in November, making her debut in the pre-Christmas series against Pakistan in Malaysia.

And it was against the same opposition in Australia that the 20-year-old put in a stunning display of 3-15 to tear through the opposition’s middle order which, supported by fellow spinner Ecclestone’s 2-12 inspired England to a 42-run win in Canberra.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It’s been great to have Sophie with me, she’s a similar age but has some more experience in the team,” said Glenn. “I think it helps we’re a similar age, but she’s got a few more experiences on me in terms of the England side.

“If I’m ever nervous or unsure about anything, she’s always there to talk it through on and off the field. She’s a key asset to the team. We’re really positive as a group. It was gutting to lose against South Africa but we’re feeling really good and have plenty of momentum now.

“We’ve had a lot of success in Canberra, especially Heather, who’s had a brilliant time. We’ve got a lot of good memories to take into Sydney.

“With got the punch back against Thailand and then taking that momentum into this game, we’re feeling really good, really positive and we’re going to keep it simple and back our strengths against the West Indies.”

Skipper Heather Knight (62) struck yet another half-century at Canberra’s Manuka Oval – all five of her 50+ scores have come at the venue – as England put 158-7 on the board.

England’s bowlers combined effectively to keep Pakistan at bay, the spin duo of Glenn and Ecclestone impressing most at the Manuka Oval.

Story continues

Glenn’s 3-15 are her career-best figures in T20I cricket and judging by her recent displays, England’s spinning contingent is in rude health.

Before the tri-series, no English spinner had ever taken a three-fer in a Women’s T20I in Australia, but Glenn has now done it twice. But they weren’t the only bowlers with a reason to celebrate as Anya Shrubsole also took three wickets to reach 100 T20I wickets – the first English woman to reach the landmark.

England face West Indies in their final group game in Sydney on Sunday, the winner likely to qualify for the semi-finals.