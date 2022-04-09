Spin Master Entertainment Brings Home The Golden Screen Award for PAW Patrol: The Movie™ - Presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television

TORONTO, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) (www.spinmaster.com), a leading global children's entertainment company, has won The Golden Screen Award for Feature Film, presented by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, for its box office hit PAW Patrol: The Movie. The Golden Screen Award recognizes the Canadian film that grossed the highest domestic box office over the time period of Jan 1, 2021 to Feb 24, 2022. The first feature film for Spin Master Entertainment, in association with Nickelodeon Movies and distributed by Elevation Pictures in Canada (Paramount Pictures in rest of world), PAW Patrol: The Movie grossed over $7.5 million in Canadian box office sales and $152 million to date globally.

Spin Master Entertainment Brings Home The Golden Screen Award for PAW Patrol: The Movie™
Now in its ninth year, preschoolers in over 190 countries have gone on countless adventures in over 30 languages with the PAW Patrol pups – all produced right here in Canada. PAW Patrol: The Movie stayed true to these roots with more than 90% of the production being completed in Canada. The movie was directed by Canadian animation veteran Cal Bunker; written by Bunker and his writing partner Bob Barlen, animated by Montreal based Mikros Studio and brought to life with Canadian voice actors from the original series. As a nod to its heritage, the opening scene involves Chase rescuing truck driver Gus from a conundrum while transporting maple syrup.

"When setting out to tell a deeper PAW Patrol story we were passionate about working with the best Canadian talent to create our first theatrical," said Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master's President of Entertainment. "Winning the Golden Screen Award is a powerful tribute to the exceptional team of Canadian writers, voice actors, animators and producers who worked tirelessly to bring PAW Patrol: The Movie to the big screen. Thanks to the Academy for this recognition and to all the kids and families, who enjoyed this film, here in Canada and abroad."

PAW Patrol continues to be on a roll with a second feature film, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™, greenlit for an exclusive theatrical release, distributed by Elevation Pictures in Canada, on October 13, 2023. A new PAW Patrol television series spin-off for Rubble, one of the main pups, is also set to debut in the same year.

In addition to receiving The Golden Screen Award, Spin Master's PAW Patrol won Best Pre-School Program/Series and PAW Patrol Moto Pups: Pups vs the Ruff-Ruff Pack won Best Sound, Animation. PAW Patrol: The Movie was also nominated for Canadian Screen Awards in the categories of Achievement in Sound Editing and Achievement in Sound Mixing.

About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With over 30 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Elevation Pictures
Founded in 2013 with finance partner Teddy Schwarzman of Black Bear Pictures, Elevation Pictures has become one of Canada's leading entertainment companies specializing in distribution and production. Elevation is known for releasing award-winning films such as The Imitation Game starring Benedict Cumberbatch; Room starring Brie Larson; The Father starring Anthony Hopkins; and Moonlight, winner of three Academy Awards including Best Picture. The company has also been prolific in production, including recently wrapped Alice Darling starring Anna Kendrick, and Infinity Pool directed by Brandon Cronenberg. For more information, please visit elevationpictures.com

