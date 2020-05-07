Spin Master Corp. Announces Election of Directors
Two new independent Board members elected
TORONTO, May 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX:TOY.TO - News), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.
The results included the election of two new independent Board members, bolstering the Board's experience in two key focus areas within Spin Master's long-term strategy; entertainment and digital gaming. Reggie Fils-Aimé, former President and Chief Operating Officer, Nintendo of America Inc. and Christina Miller, former President of WarnerMedia's Kids, Young Adults and Classic division, both join Spin Master's Board of Directors effective immediately.
The results of the vote for the election are as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Votes Withheld
Jeffrey I. Cohen
728,458,857
99.598%
2,937,510
0.402%
Reginald Fils-Aimé
731,368,544
99.996%
27,823
0.004%
Ronnen Harary
731,212,406
99.975%
183,961
0.025%
Dina R. Howell
730,440,890
99.869%
955,477
0.131%
Christina Miller
731,368,696
99.996%
27,671
0.004%
Anton Rabie
731,270,175
99.983%
126,192
0.017%
Todd Tappin
731,258,448
99.981%
137,919
0.019%
Ben Varadi
730,558,055
99.885%
838,312
0.115%
Charles Winograd
731,283,056
99.985%
113,311
0.015%
About Spin Master
Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 110 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year. To date, Spin Master has produced eleven television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spin-master-corp-announces-election-of-directors-301055415.html
SOURCE Spin Master Corp.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/07/c7037.html