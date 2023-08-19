Spike in violence shows Libya remains crippled by rival armed groups

Following a year of relative calm in Libya, fighting erupted again this week in the capital Tripoli. The UN-backed government remains powerless in more than a third of the country, whose people have not seen an election in almost a decade.

While rival militias have vied for power since the overthrow of Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, the current escalation indicates Libya's armed groups have consolidated their power.

The fresh spike in violence shows the government in Tripoli is still not in charge says Rhiannon Smith, an expert from the Libya Analysis thinktank.

"For the past few months, Libya has known a sort of stable instability. The political situation is still very uncertain. There are a lot of divisions and the armed groups are getting more and more powerful, but there haven't been major clashes."

Merging groups

The rivalry has become bigger and more significant with the merger of several key groups that now have increasing power and influence, Smith adds.

These are the 444 brigade and RADA, also known as the Special Deterrence Force.

Competition between the 444 and RADA is on the rise as RADA loses some of its influence, says Libya expert Tahani Elmogrbi.

Gaining control of Tripoli's airport, which remains closed but is due to reopen, has been a flashpoint for the fighting.

His challenge is to get long-delayed elections back on track – but for this to happen a series of laws need to be passed and a transitional government put into place.



