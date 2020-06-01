Spike Lee Releases Powerful Short Film ‘3 Brothers – Radio Raheem, Eric Garner And George Floyd’

Click here to read the full article.

Filmmaker Spike Lee on Sunday debuted a new short film, 3 Brothers – Radio Raheem, Eric Garner And George Floyd, a compilation of the scene from his 1989 film Do The Right Thing featuring the death of Radio Raheem (played by the late Bill Nunn) and video of the deaths of Eric Garner in 2014 and George Floyd earlier this week. The fictional character of Radio Raheem as well as Garner and Floyd are three Black men who all died in similar circumstances — being restrained by a white police officer(s) on the street.

The film, which opens with the question, Will History Stop Repeating Itself?, premiered during Lee’s appearance on CNN’s special I Can’t Breath: Black Men Living and Dying In America, anchored by Don Lemon. You can watch it below (On Twitter, it is accompanied by a warning for potentially sensitive content:)

3 Brothers-Radio Raheem, Eric Garner And George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/EB0cXQELzE — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) June 1, 2020





In his interview with Lemon, Lee addressed the escalating protests and unrest following Floyd’s death. “This is history again, and again and again…The attack on black bodies has been here from the get-go,” said Lee, wearing a shirt emblazoned with 1619, the year often seen as the beginning of slavery in America. “I am not condoning all this other stuff but I understand why people are doing what they are doing.”

Here is the interview:

"The attack on black bodies has been here from the get-go," says filmmaker Spike Lee, responding to protests over George Floyd's death. "…I am not condoning all this other stuff but I understand why people are doing what they are doing." https://t.co/K5Gzn1gRT0 pic.twitter.com/sxnZJ9xRpi — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) June 1, 2020





