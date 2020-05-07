Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ to Stream on Netflix in June, but It’s Still Eligible for Oscars

Click here to read the full article.

The 2020 summer movie season is getting a high profile new addition thanks to Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.” The filmmaker announced on social media his new directorial effort will launch globally on the streaming platform June 12. Many expected “Da 5 Bloods” to be held for the fall and launch in the thick of awards season, but a summer launch is following the lead of Lee’s last project, “BlacKkKlansman.” Focus Features debuted that historical drama in August after a Cannes debut and it ended up earning Lee an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Da 5 Bloods” teams Lee with Chadwick Boseman, Jonathan Majors, Paul Walter Hauser, Delroy Lindo, and Clarke Peters. The film’s synopsis reads: “Four African American Vietnam veterans return to Vietnam. They are in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure. These heroes battle forces of humanity and nature while confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War.”

More from IndieWire

The streaming giant also has high profile movies from the likes of David Fincher (“Mank”) and Andrew Dominik (“Blonde”) set for release in 2020. Netflix is coming off 10 Oscar nominations for Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” earlier this year, and many expect films like “Da 5 Bloods” and “Mank” to be the streamer’s big ticket to the 2021 Oscars. While “Da 5 Bloods” is debuting on Netflix’s streaming platform, a source close to the studio confirms a theatrical release was planned for the movie and therefore the film is eligible for the 2021 Oscars.

Lee is making his Netflix narrative feature film debut with “Da 5 Bloods,” but the filmmaker has a history with the streaming studio. Lee adapted his “She’s Gotta Have It” feature film into a Netflix series that ran two seasons. The director is also no stranger to making films for streaming giants as it partnered with Amazon Studios for 2015’s “Chi-Raq.”

Story continues

“Da 5 Bloods” is now one of Netflix’s most high profile summer movie releases. The streaming giant also recently announced it will be debuting Gina Prince-Bythewood’s graphic novel adaptation “The Old Guards” on its platform July 10. The adventure drama stars Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne.

“Da 5 Bloods” will be released on Netflix June 12. Check out the teaser poster below, courtesy of Lee.

Here Iz Da Teaser Poster For Da 5 BLOODS. The New Spike Lee Joint Will Drop Globally On NETFLIX-Friday June 12th. Please Check It Out. PEACE And LOVE,Spike @strongblacklead @netflixfilm pic.twitter.com/C832EkGorS — Spike Lee (@SpikeLeeJoint) May 7, 2020





Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.