Spike Lee and Charlize Theron will not film until there is a Coronavirus vaccine

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have vowed not to return to production until a Coronavirus vaccine has been discovered.

Vanity Fair recently spoke to the likes of Spike Lee and Charlize Theron about the current mood in the film industry, and they were both adamant that filming should not begin again until the pandemic is thoroughly under control.

After being asked when film production will commence, Lee emphatically declared, “They ain’t doing a thing until the vaccine. I know I’m not going to a movie theater. I know I’m not going to a Broadway show. I know I’m not going to Yankee Stadium.”

“Corona is a b****. Corona is not playing. You f*** around you’re going to get killed, you’re going to die. I’m not ready to go.”

Theron echoed Lee’s sentiments during her own discussion with the publication, saying that she doesn’t think she “will go back to work any time soon,” especially because she has two young children at home to worry about, too.

In fact, the South African star admitted that she has had several long and sleepless nights over potentially passing the disease onto her children.

“I’ve had these recurring dreams—or terrors I should say—that I somehow stupidly got it and brought it back to my kids. I don’t want to mess with this stuff. I feel like there’s a sense of responsibility on everybody’s part to just realize that.”

Theron then added, “Our industry is one where it’s like a circus. We all live under the same tent and it could be really, really dangerous. We’re just going to have to be really careful.”