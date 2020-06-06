Spike Lee encouraged by the current Black Lives Matter protests

71st Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the film "BlacKkKlansman" in competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France May 14, 2018 - director Spike Lee presents his jewelry arrives. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Legendary director Spike Lee has been encouraged by the recent spate of Black Lives Matter protests across America, even though he acknowledges that the entire country is currently in turmoil.

The Oscar winning filmmaker made this admission to ET Online, as he added that he is currently taking the aftermath to George Floyd’s death by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin “day by day.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Read More: Spike Lee and Charlize Theron will not film until there is a Coronavirus vaccine

"My heart is in a good place, though. Something I've seen on television, I wanted to see with my own eyes, and what has given me strength is my fellow white brothers and sisters out there. Strong! And they have joined their black and brown sisters, locked arms, step-in-step…”

“And what's really even giving me more hype, the number of young white brothers and sisters [protesting.] That's given me hope! We had the Panther movement, the anti-war movement, the women's movement," he added. "We haven't seen this since the '60s. So that gives me hope."

Demonstrators hold placards at the Lincoln Memorial during a peaceful protest against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. - Demonstrations are being held across the US following the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, while being arrested in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Lee had some very pointed words for the current commander in chief Donald Trump’s recent actions. He told the BBC that Trump is “a gangster” who is also “trying to be a dictator,” in response to the president’s threat to use the military to stop the protests against police brutality.

Lee’s latest movie Da 5 Bloods, which revolves around four African American veterans returning to Vietnam to find the remains of their fallen squad leader and the fortune he helped them hide, is released onto Netflix on June 12.

Read More: 'Da 5 Bloods': Watch the first trailer for Spike Lee's Vietnam War film

On Sunday, Lee also released a short one and a half minute long film to Twitter that combined the footage of George Floyd and Eric Garner’s deaths with a famous scene involving Radio Raheem from Do The Right Thing.