Spike in COVID-19 cases continues with 60 cases reported Sunday

After recording a record high number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Saskatchewan reported another 60 cases on Sunday. There are five new cases reported in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert.

In other zones there were 27 in Saskatoon, 14 in Regina, five each in the North East, South West and North Central zones, two in the Central East and single cases in the Far North West and North West.

According to the province community transmission in Saskatoon was as a result of “after-work socializing among young adults.” There are 48 cases that have been linked to the Longbranch Bar outbreak, 22 cases to Diva’s nightclub, 11 cases to the Canadian Brew House (Stonebridge) and eight cases to Outlaws Country Rock Bar.

Transmission in Regina generally appears to be a result of close family contacts with known cases, rather than public social activities. Publichealth investigations are underway to determine the source of transmission for all new cases.

The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 188 cases, the North Central zone is second with 128 active cases.

North Central 2, which includes Prince Albert, has 62 active cases.

North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 58 active cases and North Central 3 has eight active cases.

In third place is Regina with 97 active cases. Of the 2,729 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 619 are considered active, which is a record number.

The recovered number now sits at 2,085 after 15 more recoveries were reported.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is currently 25.

The number of people in hospital is 25 in total in the province.

Seventeen people are currently receiving inpatient case; ten in the North zone, eight in the Saskatoon zone, eight in the North zone and three in the Regina zone.

Four people, three in Saskatoon and one in Regina, are in intensive care.

The total number of cases is 2,729 Of those 623 cases from the Saskatoon area, 503 cases from the north area (165 north west, 228 north central and 110 north east), 486 cases from the south area (228 south west, 211 south central and 47 south east), 430 cases from the far north area (379 far north west, zero in far north central and 51 far north east), 357 cases from the central area (196 central west and 161 central east) and 328 cases from the Regina area. Two cases have pending residence location.

There are currently 85 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances.

Of the 2,729 cases in the province: 348 cases are related to travel, 1,354 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 706 have no known exposures and 321 are under investigation by local public health.

The age breakdown shows 523 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 971 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 770 are in the 40-59-age range, 783 are in the 60-79-age range and 79 are in the 80-plus-age range.

The gender breakdown shows 51 per cent of the cases being females and 49 per cent being males.

Yesterday, 2,617 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan, which was the highest number to date. As of today there have been 247,909 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

