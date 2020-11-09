With a spike of 45,903 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 85.5 lakh mark

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): With 45,903 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 85,53,657, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Monday.

With 490 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 1,26,611.

The total number of active cases stands at 5,09,673 in the last 24 hours while the total cured cases are at 79,17,373.

"The trend of recoveries outnumbered new positive cases for the 37th day with 48,405 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 79,17,373. The recovery rate presently stands at 92.56 per cent. This trend has continued to shrink the active caseload of India, which is presently at 5.09 lakh," as per an official statement from the MoHFW.

The gap between the recovered and active cases steadily widened to 74,07,700 and India's cumulative positivity rate dropped to 7.19 per cent on Monday.

Maharashtra reported 97,296 active cases, 15,77,322 recoveries and 45,240 deaths while Karnataka recorded 33,697 active cases, 8,01,799 recoveries and 11,391 deaths so far due to the disease as per MoHFW.

Delhi reported 5,023 new COVID-19 cases, 7,014 recoveries and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases rose to 4,43,552 including 3,96,697 recoveries and 7,060 deaths. Active cases stand at 39,795.

A total of 3,593 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Monday. The State Health Department said 5,983 patients were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours. Out of 3,593 new cases, 3,070 people were infected through direct contact and the source of infection of 409 was not known. Those infected include 53 health personnel. The death toll rose to 1,714 in the state with 22 more fatalities.

Haryana reported 2,427 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths and 2,151 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 1,85,231 including 16,717 active cases, 1,66,595 recoveries and 1,919 deaths as per the State Health Department on Monday.

Jharkhand recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases and 458 recoveries today. The total number of cases now stands at 1,04,688 including 99,532 recoveries, 905 deaths and 4,251 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,85,72,192 samples have been tested for coronavirus up to November 8, of these, 8,35,401 samples were tested yesterday. (ANI)