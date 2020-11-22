With spike of 45,209 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 90,95,807

Representative image

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): India's coronavirus tally reached 90,95,807 on Sunday after 45,209 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The overall cases include 4,40,962 active cases and 85,21,617 recoveries. With 501 new deaths, the coronavirus death toll in the country mounted to 1,33,227.

This is the fifteenth day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

Maharashtra has 80,878 active coronavirus cases, the highest in the country, followed by Kerala with 66,982 and Delhi with 39,741.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 13,17,33,134 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 21st November, of these, 10,75,326 samples were tested yesterday.

The last one crore tests were conducted in a span of just 10 days.

On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the cumulative national positivity rate stands at 6.93 per cent while the recovery rate has further improved to 93.67 per cent. (ANI)